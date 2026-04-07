The Age of Greed - ORBI at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ
The Age of Greed - ORBI at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ
Mahler meets Metallica. Wagner meets Radiohead. Get your tickets and don't miss it!
Four of the Netherlands’ most in-demand musicians form ORBI (short for The Oscillating Revenge of the Background Instruments) and unleash a high-voltage chamber-rock show in which late-Romantic drama collides with rock-and-metal catharsis. This exclusive concert marks the CD release of The Age of Greed and dives headfirst into music that stares down epic, existential questions… from concert hall to mosh pit.
From iconic film music to symphonic heavyweights
The setlist flips the script. Iconic film music (Ennio Morricone’s The Ecstasy of Gold), symphonic heavyweights (Wagner’s Wotan’s Farewell; Mahler’s Totenfeier and Urlicht), and bare-knuckle rock (from Radiohead’s Spectre to Metallica’s Fight Fire with Fire) sit side by side. There’s even Muse’s Unsustainable, Prokofiev’s Death of Tybalt, The Doors’ The End, and Avenged Sevenfold’s Nobody. All are freshly retooled by Marijn van Prooijen, Bram van Sambeek, and Marijn Korff de Gidts for ORBI’s amped up acoustic arsenal.
Who’s playing?
ORBI is Rick Stotijn (double bass), Bram van Sambeek (bassoon), Sven Figee (piano & Hammond organ), and Marijn Korff de Gidts (percussion). This Dutch super quartet turns so-called “background instruments” into lead actors.
Their trademark: virtuosic guitar licks mimicked on bassoon and double bass, Hammond growl instead of overdriven stacks, and a rhythm section that hits like a rock band yet creates phrases like a chamber group.
“... all four form a fantastic rhythm section, playing their solo parts with a vengeance." Get your tickets!
Why this music?
Late Romantic symphonists and modern rockers share a taste for scale, risk and raw emotion. ORBI connects that lineage to today’s anxieties of environmental dread, runaway consumerism, the lure of spectacle and answers with sound: precision, pulse, and punch. Or as one reviewer from the NRC newspaper put it, “all four form a fantastic rhythm section, playing their solo parts with a vengeance."
About the album
ORBI’s cross-genre mission began on their acclaimed debut album from BIS Records, reimagining Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Muse and more for bassoon, double bass, Hammond and drums. They make their instruments growl, scream and soar without a single guitar on stage. The Age of Greed is the next chapter, expanding the catalogue and the concept for a 2026 tour and this album launch concert in Amsterdam.
Programme highlights
Here's what you'll hear at the concert:
- Ennio Morricone - The Ecstasy of Gold
- Muse - Unsustainable
- Sergei Prokofiev - Suite No. 1, op. 64: “Death of Tybalt”
- Richard Wagner - Die Walküre: “Wotan’s Farewell”
- Gustav Mahler - Symphony No. 2: “Totenfeier” & “Urlicht”
- Radiohead - Spectre
- The Doors - The End
- Avenged Sevenfold - Nobody
- Metallica - Fight Fire with Fire
Get your tickets
Get your tickets and hear how a bassoon shreds and a double bass howls - no pedals required. Standard adult tickets cost 25 euros. Concession tickets cost 20 euros, and Early-bird youth tickets cost 12,50 euros.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles