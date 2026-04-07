The Age of Greed - ORBI at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Mahler meets Metallica. Wagner meets Radiohead. Get your tickets and don't miss it!

Four of the Netherlands’ most in-demand musicians form ORBI (short for The Oscillating Revenge of the Background Instruments) and unleash a high-voltage chamber-rock show in which late-Romantic drama collides with rock-and-metal catharsis. This exclusive concert marks the CD release of The Age of Greed and dives headfirst into music that stares down epic, existential questions… from concert hall to mosh pit.

From iconic film music to symphonic heavyweights

The setlist flips the script. Iconic film music (Ennio Morricone’s The Ecstasy of Gold), symphonic heavyweights (Wagner’s Wotan’s Farewell; Mahler’s Totenfeier and Urlicht), and bare-knuckle rock (from Radiohead’s Spectre to Metallica’s Fight Fire with Fire) sit side by side. There’s even Muse’s Unsustainable, Prokofiev’s Death of Tybalt, The Doors’ The End, and Avenged Sevenfold’s Nobody. All are freshly retooled by Marijn van Prooijen, Bram van Sambeek, and Marijn Korff de Gidts for ORBI’s amped up acoustic arsenal.

Who’s playing?

ORBI is Rick Stotijn (double bass), Bram van Sambeek (bassoon), Sven Figee (piano & Hammond organ), and Marijn Korff de Gidts (percussion). This Dutch super quartet turns so-called “background instruments” into lead actors.