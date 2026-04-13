TEDxYouth@BSN Breaking the Mould

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TEDxYouth@BSN is a prestigious event at the British School in the Netherlands (BSN). Standing on the notorious "TED Red Dot" provides a platform from which speakers can talk about an idea they are passionate about, in front of a live audience of approximately 100 students and VIP guests from across the school community and beyond. After an action packed September, including four cross-campus pitch events, three professional speaker-coach training sessions and a lot of hard work behind the scenes, the TEDxYouth@BSN team is delighted to announce the final programme. Picture a day filled with brilliant speakers In total 17 speakers have been curated. Ten students from the BSN junior and senior schools, two BSN staff and five external keynote speakers, coming from a range of disciplines both locally and internationally. Blogs and bios of all our speakers are regularly hitting the TEDxYouth@BSN webpages, so be sure to keep checking here to read the latest! Picture a day showcasing the performing arts In total six entertainment acts, representing all five of our campuses will be interspersed throughout the programme. Acts ranging from the junior choir to drama, a four-boy rock band, a singer-songwriter and pianists will bring colour and variety to what promises to be an exceptional day.

Picture an engaging day for all Keeping the event flowing, bridging between segments and helping the audience to feel engaged throughout the entire day will be the important task entrusted to our four curated hosts, or MCs. Picture a day that is multidisciplinary and broad During the lunch break, there will be nine interactive workshops open to students, led by external organisations generously giving of their time, as well as stalls run by our Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) students from our International Baccalaureate programme. With themes ranging from International Justice, Genetics, and Poverty to yoga sessions and insect tasting, the goal is to deliver a dynamic and exciting day that will inform, inspire and unleash new ideas! There are also workshops planned at all other campuses, where students will celebrate the event through their own ‘Breaking the Mould’ days, focussing on listening and oracy.

About TEDx In the spirit of ideas worth sharing, TED has created a programme called TEDx, comprising local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The X indicates that the event is organised independent of but under license from TED. What is TEDxYouth? A TEDxYouth event follows the same format as TEDx, except that it is oriented towards children and young people. All the topics addressed will be of interest to and deemed relevant by BSN students who represent 90 different nationalities across five campuses around The Hague. About the theme "Breaking the Mould" This year's theme "Breaking the Mould" will follow the ideas explored during the 2017 TEDxYouth@BSN event "Big Bold World", looking at globalisation, the environment, sustainability, technology and education. The day will be structured around three core sessions; Inspiration (If I could lead for a day), Identifying Issues (Tackling Tough Truths) and Innovation (An Invitation for Change). The goal is to deliver a dynamic and exciting event that will inform, inspire and unleash new ideas across the whole BSN community - giving a loud, clear voice to the generation that will have to live with the consequences of actions taken today.