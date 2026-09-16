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TCS Amsterdam Marathon

TCS Amsterdam Marathon

TCS Amsterdam Marathon

TCS Amsterdam Marathon

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Through the city centre, start and finish at the Olympic Stadium Amsterdam
Free for spectators

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon makes its way through the Dutch capital on a picturesque course by the Olympic Stadium and along the Amstel, cheered on by crowds of spectators. 

About the TCS Amsterdam Marathon

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon is held annually in mid-October and attracts runners from over 90 countries worldwide. Every year, more than 35.000 runners participate. Various TCS events are scheduled, including the full marathon, the Mizuno Half Marathon, the TCS 8km run, the Kids Run and the Mini Marathon.

The route of the Marathon

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon, which has taken place for over 50 years, is renowned for its scenic course. It starts and finishes in the historic Olympic Stadium and partially follows the Olympic route along the Amstel River. The run will also proceed through Amsterdam city centre.

Supporters and other spectators have free access to the grandstand and the seats of the Olympic Stadium.

Sideline entertainment

During the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, DJs, samba bands and other entertaining groups will perform along the sidelines of the course. Amateurs and professionals will run side by side in the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, allowing spectators to see some of the world's best athletes.

The marathon route will lead runners past beautiful locations in the city centre, allowing a view of the marathon to be easily combined with a visit to Vondelpark or city attractions such as the Tropenmuseum. Don't forget to check for changes to public transport routes and road closures on the day.

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