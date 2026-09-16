The TCS Amsterdam Marathon makes its way through the Dutch capital on a picturesque course by the Olympic Stadium and along the Amstel, cheered on by crowds of spectators.

About the TCS Amsterdam Marathon

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon is held annually in mid-October and attracts runners from over 90 countries worldwide. Every year, more than 35.000 runners participate. Various TCS events are scheduled, including the full marathon, the Mizuno Half Marathon, the TCS 8km run, the Kids Run and the Mini Marathon.

The route of the Marathon

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon, which has taken place for over 50 years, is renowned for its scenic course. It starts and finishes in the historic Olympic Stadium and partially follows the Olympic route along the Amstel River. The run will also proceed through Amsterdam city centre.

Supporters and other spectators have free access to the grandstand and the seats of the Olympic Stadium.