Tax & Housing webinar: Dutch tax changes 2025
Tax & Housing webinar: Dutch tax changes 2025
Join TaxSavers on December 18, 2024 at 6pm for an informative webinar. This webinar is free and provides you with a chance to stay ahead of the curve regarding the new 2025 tax regulations and the key areas that are likely to affect you. Sign up for free!
Dutch tax changes 2025: All you need to know and how to prepare
Are you curious about how the upcoming changes in 2025 will impact your finances? Tax regulations in the Netherlands are constantly evolving, and staying informed is essential to make the most of the opportunities available.
Dutch tax developments
That’s why TaxSavers is hosting a free webinar designed to guide you through the changes and expectations for 2025 tax season, ensuring you make use of your finances and payments wisely. They’ll break down the latest announcements in Dutch tax regulations, explain how they might affect you, and provide practical tips to prepare for the year ahead.
Whether you’re Dutch or an expat, self-employed or in employment, or if you simply want to stay on top of your finances, this webinar is the perfect opportunity to gain clarity and ask your questions. Don’t miss this chance to start 2025 on the right foot!
Join this TaxSavers webinar on Wednesday, December 18, at 6pm (CET), to make sure you will be fully prepared for the fiscal year 2025! The team of expert tax advisors will guide you through the latest changes and how they may impact your finances. Register online for the free webinar!
Webinar programme
Here is an outline of the programme of the webinar on December 18, 2024:
- 6pm - Welcome
- 6.10pm - Presentation: The new 2025 tax regulations
- 6.45pm - Q&A
- 7.00pm - Estimated end time
Following the presentation, TaxSavers will host an interactive Q&A session, allowing you to get personalised advice on your specific tax queries. This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with their tax advisors and get clarity on any concerns or questions you may have.
About TaxSavers
TaxSavers is an ambitious, fast-growing organisation where they always put their customers first. TaxSavers helps both individuals and entrepreneurs to submit their tax returns in the Netherlands.
TaxSavers was established to facilitate clients with the increasingly demanding task of filing their tax returns, especially in more complex situations, such as after buying or selling a house, in years of migration, or the financial results of other impactful life events. Are you new to the Netherlands? Then perhaps TaxSavers can help - TaxSavers is specialised in filing the M-form and the application for the 30% ruling.
Register for the free tax webinar
Secure your spot! Get ready to be inspired, informed, and empowered. TaxSavers looks forward to welcoming you on December 18, 2024, online. Help make this Tax and Housing webinar an unforgettable experience and register now!
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