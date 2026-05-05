Tax & Housing webinar: Dutch tax changes 2025

Join TaxSavers on December 18, 2024 at 6pm for an informative webinar. This webinar is free and provides you with a chance to stay ahead of the curve regarding the new 2025 tax regulations and the key areas that are likely to affect you. Sign up for free!

Dutch tax changes 2025: All you need to know and how to prepare

Are you curious about how the upcoming changes in 2025 will impact your finances? Tax regulations in the Netherlands are constantly evolving, and staying informed is essential to make the most of the opportunities available.

Dutch tax developments

That’s why TaxSavers is hosting a free webinar designed to guide you through the changes and expectations for 2025 tax season, ensuring you make use of your finances and payments wisely. They’ll break down the latest announcements in Dutch tax regulations, explain how they might affect you, and provide practical tips to prepare for the year ahead.

Whether you’re Dutch or an expat, self-employed or in employment, or if you simply want to stay on top of your finances, this webinar is the perfect opportunity to gain clarity and ask your questions. Don’t miss this chance to start 2025 on the right foot!