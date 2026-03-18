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SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam

SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam

SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam

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The Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 25 euros
Buy your tickets now!

Celebrate the summer of 2025 with music at The Concertgebouw! Throughout July and August, the SummerConcerts programme means you can enjoy more than 80 beautiful classical concerts, swinging jazz and pop, and legendary gaming music. Experience it for yourself - get your tickets today!

Discover the SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in July and August 2025

Are you feeling the summer vibes already? You can enjoy a pink gin & tonic during the interval of the concerts at The Concertgebouw. The shows don’t end there, as many concerts also have a Meet & Greet or an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij.

Summerconcerts ConcertgebouwImage credit: Ronald Knapp, courtesy of Concertgebouw

More than 80 concerts!

The Concertgebouw is celebrating the summer of 2025 with more than 80 concerts - from pop to classical and from jazz to film music, you don’t want to miss out! Come rain or shine there is music to be enjoyed almost every night.

Summerconcerts Concertgebouw Main HallImage credit: Tomek Dersu Aaron, courtesy of Concertgebouw

SummerConcerts highlights: Videogames, Didgeridoo, Beethoven's Fifth and so much more!

Here is a selection of concerts being offered by The Concertgebouw this summer:

Videogames in Concert

Get tickets to Videogames in Concert on July 13. The Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone and the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie bring to life the music of countless gaming classics, including Noone’s own compositions from World of Warcraft. Close your eyes, sit back, and immerse yourself in epic sounds!

Summerconcerts Concertgebouw Eimear Noone

Image credit: Steve Humphreys, courtesy of Concertgebouw

Image credit: Steve Humphreys, courtesy of Concertgebouw

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony

Taa-taa-taa-taa… Beethoven's Fifth Symphony probably has the best-known classical intro of all time. It will be played on August 27 by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. Founder Keri-Lynn Wilson also conducts Wagner’s poignant Liebestod, with soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

Australian Youth OrchestraImage credit: Albert Comper, courtesy of Concertgebouw

Australian Youth Orchestra

Every summer, the Concertgebouw invites numerous national and international youth orchestras to come and play. This year, the Australian Youth Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s autobiographical Fourth Symphony on July 23. Violin prodigy Christian Li performs as soloist in Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto, and Didgeridoo player William Barton performs Earth Cry, a powerful call to listen to Mother Earth. 

Summerconcerts Concertgebouw BalconyImage credit: Govert Driessen, courtesy of Concertgebouw

About The Royal Concertgebouw 

The Royal Concertgebouw was built over 135 years ago at what is now Museumplein. At that time, however, it was located in the middle of a meadow, with a ditch running in front of it and cows grazing nearby. By sheer luck, the building happened to have amazingly good acoustics, which now draws musicians and listeners from all over the world to Amsterdam. 

Currently, there are about 750 concerts per year from which you can choose, even during the summer months. Come rain or shine, there is music to be enjoyed almost every night. 

Summerconcerts Concertgebouw DarkImage credit: Govert Driessen, courtesy of Concertgebouw

Reserve your SummerConcerts tickets

Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music in The Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.

Thumb image credit: Eduardus Lee, courtesy of Concertgebouw

Buy your tickets now!
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