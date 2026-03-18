SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam

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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with music at The Concertgebouw! Throughout July and August, the SummerConcerts programme means you can enjoy more than 80 beautiful classical concerts, swinging jazz and pop, and legendary gaming music. Experience it for yourself - get your tickets today! Discover the SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw in July and August 2025 Are you feeling the summer vibes already? You can enjoy a pink gin & tonic during the interval of the concerts at The Concertgebouw. The shows don’t end there, as many concerts also have a Meet & Greet or an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. Image credit: Ronald Knapp, courtesy of Concertgebouw More than 80 concerts! The Concertgebouw is celebrating the summer of 2025 with more than 80 concerts - from pop to classical and from jazz to film music, you don’t want to miss out! Come rain or shine there is music to be enjoyed almost every night.

Image credit: Tomek Dersu Aaron, courtesy of Concertgebouw SummerConcerts highlights: Videogames, Didgeridoo, Beethoven's Fifth and so much more! Here is a selection of concerts being offered by The Concertgebouw this summer: Videogames in Concert Get tickets to Videogames in Concert on July 13. The Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone and the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie bring to life the music of countless gaming classics, including Noone’s own compositions from World of Warcraft. Close your eyes, sit back, and immerse yourself in epic sounds! Image credit: Steve Humphreys, courtesy of Concertgebouw Image credit: Steve Humphreys, courtesy of Concertgebouw Beethoven's Fifth Symphony Taa-taa-taa-taa… Beethoven's Fifth Symphony probably has the best-known classical intro of all time. It will be played on August 27 by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. Founder Keri-Lynn Wilson also conducts Wagner’s poignant Liebestod, with soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

Image credit: Albert Comper, courtesy of Concertgebouw Australian Youth Orchestra Every summer, the Concertgebouw invites numerous national and international youth orchestras to come and play. This year, the Australian Youth Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s autobiographical Fourth Symphony on July 23. Violin prodigy Christian Li performs as soloist in Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto, and Didgeridoo player William Barton performs Earth Cry, a powerful call to listen to Mother Earth. Image credit: Govert Driessen, courtesy of Concertgebouw About The Royal Concertgebouw The Royal Concertgebouw was built over 135 years ago at what is now Museumplein. At that time, however, it was located in the middle of a meadow, with a ditch running in front of it and cows grazing nearby. By sheer luck, the building happened to have amazingly good acoustics, which now draws musicians and listeners from all over the world to Amsterdam.