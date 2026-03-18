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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of all kinds of music! Discover the smaller, more intimate Recital Hall at the Concertgebouw Discover the Recital Hall - a hidden gem that's intimate, elegant and full of atmosphere. Here's a selection from the 17 concerts this summer in the Recital Hall at the Concertgebouw. Björk's Homogenic as you’ve never heard before (July 28) What is a musical instrument? For Wooden Elephant, it’s anything that makes a sound. With wine glasses, aluminium foil, and a range of percussion tools, this innovative string quintet performs Björk’s iconic album Homogenic like you’ve never heard it before. Seeing is believing! Wooden Elephant is a modern British string ensemble unlike any other. They breathe new life into modern classics from the world of pop and electronic music - from Radiohead’s Kid A to Björk’s Homogenic. And all 100% acoustic. No electronics, no backing tracks - just pure, inventive musicianship. The result is nothing short of astonishing.

Photo: Anne Veldt Multimedia Trio Orelon plays Beethoven's Archduke Trio (July 30) Beethoven’s renowned Archduke Trio is often hailed as one of the most powerful pieces ever written for violin, cello, and piano. The trio paints a vivid portrait of its composer. It captures both his joy and vitality, as well as the inner turmoil caused by his declining health. This was the final work Beethoven himself performed in public, despite his progressing deafness. In just the past two years, the Cologne-based Trio Orelon - founded in 2019 - has won multiple prestigious awards across Europe and Australia. Now, the ensemble makes its debut at the Concertgebouw with Beethoven and works by Haydn and Arensky. Photo: Anna Tena

Plinio Fernandes - an evening of Brazilian guitar (August 8) Rising star Plínio Fernandes is making waves on international charts. This expressive Brazilian guitarist seamlessly blends classical guitar repertoire with the rich sounds of Brazilian folk music - bringing the spirit of São Paulo to Amsterdam. “His tone is gloriously rich”, and “he has a sharp ear for detail,” wrote Gramophone about his acclaimed debut album Saudade. This night, Plínio Fernandes pays tribute to the vibrant tradition of Brazilian guitar music. His programme features two masterpieces by Heitor Villa-Lobos, contemporary miniatures by Rafael Marino Arcaro, and irresistible folk-inspired works. Fernandes explores the influence of Johann Sebastian Bach on Brazilian music, and he performs many swinging Brazilian gems that hold a special place in his heart. Arabæsque: a musical journey into Arab classics (August 9) What began in 2014 as a brief musical detour beyond the traditional classical piano repertoire has grown into a major artistic venture for pianist Marouan Benabdallah. “In my search for Arab classical composers, I discovered a musical treasure trove,” he says. For Arabæsque, Benabdallah has curated a remarkable collection of works by over 130 mostly 20th-century composers from across the Arab world - music rich in imagination, rooted in diverse cultures, and largely unheard on the international stage. The programme offers a selection from this vibrant repertoire. Photo: Lillie Eiger