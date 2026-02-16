St Patrick's Day in The Hague
St Patrick's Day in The Hague
Each year, Grote Markt in The Hague hosts what may well be the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Netherlands! St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is Ireland’s national holiday and has turned into a yearly celebration of Irish culture globally. This year's celebration in The Hague takes place on March 15.
Celebrating Irish culture globally
Nowadays, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated all over the world, with people from all walks of life wearing something green and socialising among the crowds of people, perhaps at their local Irish pub. Many cities go the extra mile and organise a large-scale, vibrant, energetic street festival full of live music, Irish dancing and singing to bring the St. Patrick’s Day vibes to the people.
The day commemorates St Patrick, one of the patron saints of Ireland, who represents the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. It's a public holiday in Ireland, and it's widely celebrated abroad, too!
St. Patrick's Day Festival at Grote Markt
On a typical year, the open-air St. Patrick's Day experience is in full swing at Grote Markt. A stage full of non-stop bands, dancers and singers presenting Irish music of the highest energy puts you into the realm of Irish culture, along with the Irish market, where you can buy souvenirs and other Irish products, food and drinks.
At St Patrick's festival, you can, of course, relax on the terraces and enjoy the music with some refreshments, not just drinks from the Netherlands like Dutch beer and jenever, but also Irish beer, perhaps a Guinness, as long as the weather holds up!
This event is the result of a long-standing collaboration between Grote Markt, the Irish Club of the Netherlands and O'Casey's Irish Pub, so St. Patrick’s Day 2025 in The Hague is sure to be a great party with cultural performances, taking place in the heart of the city!
Plan your St Patrick's Day
Follow the St Partrick's Day The Hague official website for the most up-to-date information, performance timetables, and line-ups. Get your green costume ready and tune in for some fun!