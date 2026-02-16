St Patrick's Day in The Hague

Each year, Grote Markt in The Hague hosts what may well be the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Netherlands! St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is Ireland’s national holiday and has turned into a yearly celebration of Irish culture globally. This year's celebration in The Hague takes place on March 15.

Celebrating Irish culture globally

Nowadays, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated all over the world, with people from all walks of life wearing something green and socialising among the crowds of people, perhaps at their local Irish pub. Many cities go the extra mile and organise a large-scale, vibrant, energetic street festival full of live music, Irish dancing and singing to bring the St. Patrick’s Day vibes to the people.

The day commemorates St Patrick, one of the patron saints of Ireland, who represents the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. It's a public holiday in Ireland, and it's widely celebrated abroad, too!

St. Patrick's Day Festival at Grote Markt

On a typical year, the open-air St. Patrick's Day experience is in full swing at Grote Markt. A stage full of non-stop bands, dancers and singers presenting Irish music of the highest energy puts you into the realm of Irish culture, along with the Irish market, where you can buy souvenirs and other Irish products, food and drinks.