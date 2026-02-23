Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Sensational pianist Yuja Wang performs at the Concertgebouw

Sensational pianist Yuja Wang performs at the Concertgebouw

Sensational pianist Yuja Wang performs at the Concertgebouw

-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 29 euros
Get tickets now!

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Concertgebouw with one of the most electrifying pianists of our time: Yuja Wang. In the Main Hall, she performs Piano Concerto for the Left Hand by Maurice Ravel, a masterpiece of colour, mystery and virtuosity that continues to fascinate audiences worldwide.

Yuja Wang1 (1)

Hear the sensational Yuja Wang in Amsterdam

Ravel’s concerto is unlike any other. Written for a pianist who had lost his right arm, it transforms apparent limitation into breathtaking imagination. Dark, jazzy undertones, shimmering orchestration and moments of dazzling brilliance make it one of the most intriguing works in the piano repertoire. In the hands of Yuja Wang, celebrated for her fearless technique and magnetic stage presence, the piece becomes a thrilling journey of refinement and power.

The concert programme offers even more orchestral depth. The evening opens with the sweeping architecture of Symphony No. 7 by Jean Sibelius, a work that unfolds in one continuous movement, building from quiet introspection to radiant grandeur. Yuja Wang then returns to the stage for Piano Concerto No. 1 by Einojuhani Rautavaara, a concerto filled with lyricism, rhythmic drive and cinematic colour. The concert concludes with the atmospheric brilliance of La mer by Claude Debussy, an orchestral masterpiece that captures the shifting moods and light of the sea in sound.

About the famous hall

An evening in the Main Hall of the Concertgebouw is an experience in itself. Known for its exceptional acoustics and historic grandeur, it has welcomed the greatest musicians in the world for more than a century. To hear Yuja Wang there, performing repertoire that highlights both virtuosity and subtlety, promises a night of rare intensity and elegance.

This is more than a concert; it is a meeting of iconic music, extraordinary artistry and one of the world’s most celebrated stages. Whether you are a devoted classical music lover or simply seeking a remarkable cultural experience in Amsterdam, this performance belongs on your calendar.

Concert programme

Here is the concert programme

  • Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra
  • Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
  • Yuja Wang, piano

Performers

Here are the performers:

  • Sibelius - Symphony No. 7 in C major, op. 105
  • Rautavaara - Piano Concerto No. 1, op. 45
  • Ravel - Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major
  • Debussy - La mer, trois esquisses symphoniques, L. 109

Get tickets now!

Discover more and secure your tickets via the official concert page. Join in at the Concertgebouw and experience Yuja Wang live in a programme that combines drama, poetry and breathtaking virtuosity.

Get tickets now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IMPRO Amsterdam - improvisational theatre festival
-
Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK
Stabat Mater in Concert
-
Various venues
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
The Hagen Quartet says farewell
Concertgebouw Recital Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.