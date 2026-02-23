Sensational pianist Yuja Wang performs at the Concertgebouw

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Concertgebouw with one of the most electrifying pianists of our time: Yuja Wang. In the Main Hall, she performs Piano Concerto for the Left Hand by Maurice Ravel, a masterpiece of colour, mystery and virtuosity that continues to fascinate audiences worldwide.

Hear the sensational Yuja Wang in Amsterdam

Ravel’s concerto is unlike any other. Written for a pianist who had lost his right arm, it transforms apparent limitation into breathtaking imagination. Dark, jazzy undertones, shimmering orchestration and moments of dazzling brilliance make it one of the most intriguing works in the piano repertoire. In the hands of Yuja Wang, celebrated for her fearless technique and magnetic stage presence, the piece becomes a thrilling journey of refinement and power.

The concert programme offers even more orchestral depth. The evening opens with the sweeping architecture of Symphony No. 7 by Jean Sibelius, a work that unfolds in one continuous movement, building from quiet introspection to radiant grandeur. Yuja Wang then returns to the stage for Piano Concerto No. 1 by Einojuhani Rautavaara, a concerto filled with lyricism, rhythmic drive and cinematic colour. The concert concludes with the atmospheric brilliance of La mer by Claude Debussy, an orchestral masterpiece that captures the shifting moods and light of the sea in sound.

About the famous hall

An evening in the Main Hall of the Concertgebouw is an experience in itself. Known for its exceptional acoustics and historic grandeur, it has welcomed the greatest musicians in the world for more than a century. To hear Yuja Wang there, performing repertoire that highlights both virtuosity and subtlety, promises a night of rare intensity and elegance.