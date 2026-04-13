Senior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Join The British School of Amsterdam on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, where they invite Senior students and their families to explore their vibrant learning environment. Discover how their curriculum fosters creativity, critical thinking, and personal growth, preparing students for a successful future.

What to expect at the Open Day

Whether you are considering enrolling your child or simply want to learn more about the educational philosophy, this Open Day is a perfect opportunity to see how the school inspires and empowers the students to thrive.

Here's what you can expect from the Open Day:

Interactive Tours

Experience their state-of-the-art facilities, including science labs, art studios, and sport hall.