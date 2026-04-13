Senior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam
Senior School Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam
Join The British School of Amsterdam on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, where they invite Senior students and their families to explore their vibrant learning environment. Discover how their curriculum fosters creativity, critical thinking, and personal growth, preparing students for a successful future.
What to expect at the Open Day
Whether you are considering enrolling your child or simply want to learn more about the educational philosophy, this Open Day is a perfect opportunity to see how the school inspires and empowers the students to thrive.
Here's what you can expect from the Open Day:
Interactive Tours
Experience their state-of-the-art facilities, including science labs, art studios, and sport hall.
Meet the Team
Engage with their dedicated Senior leadership who are committed to nurturing each student’s potential.
Informative Sessions
Attend a presentation that covers their academic programmes, extra-curricular activities, and the unique opportunities available at their school.
Student Life
Hear first hand from current students about their experiences and the supportive community at The British School of Amsterdam.
What, when, where?
Here is what you need to know when planning your visit to the open day:
- Event: Senior School Open Day
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 2:45pm
- Location: The British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR, Amsterdam
Register now
Don’t miss out - reserve your spot today! The British School of Amsterdam is looking forward to welcoming you to their school community.