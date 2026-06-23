Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival invites you to enjoy three days of free music in Rotterdam. Rev yourself up for some bluegrass and old-time sounds, with banjos, angel voices and light-fingered, high-energy tunes.

Bluegrass bands from near and far

You’ll forget you’re in Rotterdam with the mesmerising sounds of traditional bluegrass bands from Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, the Great Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee and North Carolina border, Virginia, from high up in the mountains of Appalachia to the Mississippi Delta and beyond.

As in the southern states of the USA, the fertile playground of bluegrass is very much alive in Europe too. European countries like the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, the UK and Italy are typically represented with the broad line-up. The bandstand at Pijnackerplein will be filled with bands possessing poetic names.

Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2026 line-up

Cat Clyde

Hackensaw Boys

Bridge City Sinners

Hilary Klug

Hogslop String Band

Dug

Angry Zeta

The Hooten Hallers

And many more!

Eye-opening bluegrass crossovers

Sometimes bluegrass crossovers can really open our eyes to new perspectives in music. At this event, you’ll hear not only traditional bluegrass but also rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, hillbilly, Dixieland, ragtime, country, country-blues, old-time, jazz and even a dash of heavy metal and punk.