Head to the iconic North Sea Jazz in Rotterdam for the best music by international jazz, soul, blues, funk and pop artists!

About the North Sea Jazz Festival

The North Sea Jazz Festival is a grand event full of star-studded performances spread across 16 different stages on various floors in Ahoy Rotterdam, the city's largest convention centre and arena. Each stage has an intimate atmosphere, despite the annual visitor count of over 65.000 people.

Known around the globe, the North Sea Jazz Festival has built up a historic significance since the first edition in 1976, with its ever-exciting line-ups of international musicians. The festival features a multitude of music styles, from traditional New Orleans jazz to swing, fusion, blues, gospel, funk and soul.

North Sea Jazz Festival 2026 Line-up

Have a look at the full North Sea Jazz 2026 programme to be up to date on the festival line-up. Over 1.000 musicians will be performing in more than 150 performances - here are some of them: