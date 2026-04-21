The 2026 edition of the weekend of Rolling Kitchens (Rollende Keukens) is taking place at Westerpark in Amsterdam. Once again, multiple food trucks will converge, forming an unforgettable gastronomic mecca.

So many food choices

The gathering of diverse mobile kitchens ranges from BBQ to fresh Italian pizza to Dutch food and Asian delights, along with live music and open-air dining. You're likely to find plenty of Dutch beers, too.

Kitchens will be open from 1pm until 11pm. Wander around, and you'll find Italian pizza, Dim Sum, French crepes, traditional Dutch food like poffertjes, hot dogs, Pad Thai, sushi, Dutch snacks such as bitterballen and krokets, Mexican burritos, ice cream, Belgian waffles and virtually anything else you can imagine!

Prepare for a weekend of glorious food

Make sure you come prepared. Entry to the event is free; visitors pay for their food and drink separately at each food truck. It’s advisable to have cash just in case food trucks do not accept card payments. It's also a good idea to bring a blanket to sit on, rather than relying on park benches, so you can ensure you have a comfy spot to nibble on your food! Learn more on the weekend of the Rolling Kitchens website!