Riccardo Chailly conducts Bruckner at the world famous Concertgebouw

On February 7, they'll be performing astonishingly beautiful works by Bruckner at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Riccardo Chailly, conductor emeritus and former chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra, rounds off the symphonic cycle marking Anton Bruckner’s 200th birthday with his enigmatic "swansong," the Symphony No. 9 - including the finale, which the latest scholarship has deemed complete.

Bruckner's final symphony, a farewell to life

Anton Bruckner’s symphonies are a pillar of the Concertgebouw Orchestra’s core repertoire. And they’re certainly in good hands with such an authority as Riccardo Chailly. He sees Bruckner as "a saint who constantly confronted the devil, a man of such piety that he dared to explore the darkness."

In the ninth, darkness wins: Bruckner died before completing the work. The slow third movement is a dignified "farewell to life", as Bruckner himself noted in the score. "It has to be the most beautiful thing I have ever written," he said of this moving Adagio. "It always grips me when I play it."