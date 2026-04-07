Rewire Festival returns to bring some of the best in adventurous and experimental music and sound acts. It is known for its multi-venue format in many great cultural spaces in The Hague. As well as concerts for which you need to buy tickets, there is also an extensive amound of free concerts taking place all over the city.

Rewire & cutting edge music

The Rewire Festival has garnered a reputation for presenting an eclectic mix of artists of the musical avant-garde. It’s an annual international festival that ties together a famously eclectic mix of music, including contemporary electronic music, neo-classical, new jazz, experimental pop, sound art and multidisciplinary collaborations and workshops.

Coming from all around Europe, the Rewire line-up ranges from major acts to promising artists beginning to carve out a name for themselves. Encouraging collaboration and multidisciplinary crossovers, the festival strives for creativity and pushes the boundaries of electronic, jazz, experimental pop and sound art.

As well as the main festival programme, there is an accompanying film series and audiovisual performances that further question what music is and is capable of. The Rewire programme consists of special concerts, multidisciplinary performances, screenings, talks and workshops.