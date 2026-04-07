Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Rewire Festival

Rewire Festival

Rewire Festival

-
The Hague
Various prices

Rewire Festival returns to bring some of the best in adventurous and experimental music and sound acts. It is known for its multi-venue format in many great cultural spaces in The Hague. As well as concerts for which you need to buy tickets, there is also an extensive amound of free concerts taking place all over the city.

Rewire & cutting edge music

The Rewire Festival has garnered a reputation for presenting an eclectic mix of artists of the musical avant-garde. It’s an annual international festival that ties together a famously eclectic mix of music, including contemporary electronic music, neo-classical, new jazz, experimental pop, sound art and multidisciplinary collaborations and workshops.

Coming from all around Europe, the Rewire line-up ranges from major acts to promising artists beginning to carve out a name for themselves. Encouraging collaboration and multidisciplinary crossovers, the festival strives for creativity and pushes the boundaries of electronic, jazz, experimental pop and sound art.

As well as the main festival programme, there is an accompanying film series and audiovisual performances that further question what music is and is capable of. The Rewire programme consists of special concerts, multidisciplinary performances, screenings, talks and workshops.

Free events at Rewire Festival

You can't miss Rewire Festival, what with the amazing range of free events on offer! Catch the festival during the many free musical performances, engaging talks, creative workshops, immersive sound walks and captivating art installations.

Rewire tickets

Get your Rewire tickets online. Check out the festival website for the full line-up details.

Thumb photo: Maurice Haak

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Sinfonia Rotterdam performs Beethoven’s Fifth: The symphony that changed music forever
-
Concertgebouw, de Doelen & Grote Kerk
The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro information session
Main Building, Johanna Westerdijkplein, 2521 EN
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.