Red Light Jazz is a jazz festival that has been taking place annually since 2014 in and around the Red Light District in Amsterdam. This music festival is frequented by international visitors and local residents alike, bringing a positive vibe to the city's famous Red Light District.

Music festival in Amsterdam's Red Light District

So many things make this event stand out. Firstly, the music is world-class, with a line-up of outstanding musicians on stage each year. And, of course, there's the edgy location: the internationally renowned Red Light District in the old city centre of Amsterdam, with its scenic canals and old terraced houses, which makes this festival so unique in the world. So, what's not to like?

The first edition of Red Light Jazz took place in the Amsterdam Red Light District over 10 years ago, and the festival has now become a regular fixture each summer. The Red Light District, which possesses a rich jazz history dating back to the 1930s, has many beautiful locations where jazz solo artists and jazz orchestras perform to enthusiastic audiences.

Red Light Jazz venues

The participating locations for the festival include: