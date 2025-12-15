Recordplanet’s Record & CD Fair
Recordplanet’s Record & CD Fair
Saturday, January 18, 2026, is the day for music lovers, vinyl collectors, DJs and CD-fanatics to head to the Record & CD Fair in Amsterdam!
About the record and CD fair
Vinyl records are hugely popular once again! The Record & CD Fair features over 200 stands, each staffed by specialists offering a wide range of albums, CDs, singles, maxi-singles, and music memorabilia, including vintage posters, T-shirts, and music awards.
DJs and collectors deem the fair, which takes place in the RAI convention centre, one of the best spots to find rare and obscure music as well as new titles.
All kinds of genres
Whether you like 70s soul and disco classics, 80s electro, 90s house or general exotica, hiphop, funk, reggae or jazz, the Record & CD Fair offers great finds and original releases!
Prefer pop music and rock ‘n roll, beat, metal, punk, country, blues or cabaret? You will be able to find records as well as CDs!
International and high-quality CDs and LPs
Half of the stallholders have come to Amsterdam from abroad to offer their exclusive, high-quality wares. They also offer plenty of interesting and affordable items for young and new collectors.
Recordplanet’s other fairs in Dutch cities
Music enthusiasts will be excited to know that Recordplanet’s events are held in various cities! A smaller version of the travelling CD and LP trade fair takes place in Hoorn, Rotterdam, Haarlem and Den Bosch.
Get your tickets to Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair
Tickets to Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair are available online. Get your ticket and psyche yourself up for the most epic CD and vinyl fair you've ever seen!