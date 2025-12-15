Recordplanet’s Record & CD Fair

Saturday, January 18, 2026, is the day for music lovers, vinyl collectors, DJs and CD-fanatics to head to the Record & CD Fair in Amsterdam!

About the record and CD fair

Vinyl records are hugely popular once again! The Record & CD Fair features over 200 stands, each staffed by specialists offering a wide range of albums, CDs, singles, maxi-singles, and music memorabilia, including vintage posters, T-shirts, and music awards.

DJs and collectors deem the fair, which takes place in the RAI convention centre, one of the best spots to find rare and obscure music as well as new titles.

All kinds of genres

Whether you like 70s soul and disco classics, 80s electro, 90s house or general exotica, hiphop, funk, reggae or jazz, the Record & CD Fair offers great finds and original releases!