Raising Bilingual Children: A free webinar in English 

In our globalised world, helping your children to grow up bilingual or multilingual is a gift that opens doors to rich cultural, academic, and social experiences.

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) believes that parent education helps build happier families and stronger communities. That’s why they are continuing their series of free online parent education webinars, designed to support you as you raise your children in the Netherlands.

Raising children is a deeply rewarding journey, but when you're navigating life in a new country while fostering multiple languages at home, it can add unique challenges - and incredible rewards!

Gain insights and advice on raising bilingual children

This free webinar will explore the fascinating dynamics of language development in a child's brain and the influence of multilingual homes. Whether you're teaching your child two or more languages, this session will provide practical advice and research-backed insights.