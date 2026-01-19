Raising Bilingual Children: A free webinar in English
In our globalised world, helping your children to grow up bilingual or multilingual is a gift that opens doors to rich cultural, academic, and social experiences.
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) believes that parent education helps build happier families and stronger communities. That’s why they are continuing their series of free online parent education webinars, designed to support you as you raise your children in the Netherlands.
Raising children is a deeply rewarding journey, but when you're navigating life in a new country while fostering multiple languages at home, it can add unique challenges - and incredible rewards!
Gain insights and advice on raising bilingual children
This free webinar will explore the fascinating dynamics of language development in a child's brain and the influence of multilingual homes. Whether you're teaching your child two or more languages, this session will provide practical advice and research-backed insights.
Discover the benefits of being bilingual
Did you know that being bilingual can enhance brain development and open doors to a wealth of academic, social, and professional opportunities? During this webinar, NAISR experts will discuss how raising a bilingual child can shape their future, offering them a broad spectrum of possibilities well into adulthood.
Watch success in action
Curious to see how bilingual education transforms lives? Watch how one Dutch student made a remarkable turnaround at NAISR in this two-minute video:
Language learning at the heart of NAISR
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) prioritises language development through their comprehensive English as an Additional Language (EAL) programme and daily Modern Languages lessons.
Their dedicated teachers personalise learning to suit each student’s needs, helping them achieve their full academic potential while cultivating skills to help them thrive globally.
Information about the presentation
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation:
- When: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7pm
- Where: Online via Teams
- Cost: Free
- Presented by: Mrs. Erin Sherritt (primary school teacher and EAL teacher)
- Find out more about the school on the NAISR website
