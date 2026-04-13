Open your mind and reflect at The Future is Now talk at Rode Hoed in Amsterdam by speaker Anne Applebaum, a Pulitzer prize-winner.

Kick-off event of The Future is Now

How can we prepare ourselves for the post-fake news age?

Ten years ago, the idea that fake news and disinformation might become a problem for Western nations seemed far-fetched. Today, it has become one of the major issues challenging democracies. Its effects undermine voters’ abilities to make well-informed political choices and weaken the trust in democratic institutions. Exploring the relationship between information, the exchange of opinions and political discourse is therefore very urgent and of vital importance.

At the kick-off event of The Future is Now, we examine the status of (dis)information and the implosion of trust in democratic institutions. How can we prepare ourselves for the post-fake news age?

The guest speaker is Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic columnist, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian and professor of practice at the London School of Economics. She is a renowned expert in the research and analysis of propaganda and polarisation, and the impact this has on our social and political community.