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Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum on propaganda and fake news

Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum on propaganda and fake news

Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum on propaganda and fake news

Rode Hoed, Keizersgracht 102, 1015 CV Amsterdam
25,50 euros
Get tickets now!

Open your mind and reflect at The Future is Now talk at Rode Hoed in Amsterdam by speaker Anne Applebaum, a Pulitzer prize-winner. 

Kick-off event of The Future is Now

How can we prepare ourselves for the post-fake news age?

Ten years ago, the idea that fake news and disinformation might become a problem for Western nations seemed far-fetched. Today, it has become one of the major issues challenging democracies. Its effects undermine voters’ abilities to make well-informed political choices and weaken the trust in democratic institutions. Exploring the relationship between information, the exchange of opinions and political discourse is therefore very urgent and of vital importance.  

At the kick-off event of The Future is Now, we examine the status of (dis)information and the implosion of trust in democratic institutions. How can we prepare ourselves for the post-fake news age? 

The guest speaker is Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic columnist, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian and professor of practice at the London School of Economics. She is a renowned expert in the research and analysis of propaganda and polarisation, and the impact this has on our social and political community.

About The Future is Now

Globalisation and modern technology have influenced our lives in ways we could have never imagined. Silicon Valley’s digital revolution has divided the world into countless political bubbles and political shifts are increasingly difficult to predict. In this highly polarised world, it’s almost impossible to have fruitful discussions, let alone agree on anything.

Daan Roovers, "Thinker Laureate" of the Netherlands, invites global thinkers, eminent philosophers and experts to reflect on the biggest global challenges of our time. In three episodes, The Future is Now delves into various topics that reflect on the state of the world and tries to answer the following questions: What are the challenges ahead? What should we be aware of? Which problems are we overlooking or underestimating? And what should we do to prepare for this?

Speakers

The speakers at The Future is Now are:

anne-appelbaum.jpg

Anne Applebaum

Anne Applebaum is a columnist for The Atlantic and a Pulitzer-prize winning historian. She is also a Senior Fellow of International Affairs and Agora Fellow in Residence at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, as well as a Professor of Practice at the London School of Economics. She co-directs LSE Arena, a program on disinformation and 21st-century propaganda. Her latest book, Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine was published in October 2017. It received the Lionel Gelber Prize in 2018.

 

 

daan-roovers-moderator.jpg

Daan Roovers (moderator)

Daan Roovers is a philosopher, professor at the University of Amsterdam, public speaker (Rode Hoed, Human Broadcast) and a writer. In 2019, she published Wij zijn de politiek (We are politics). A book in which she and Marc van Dijk advocate a new political awareness and a better understanding of freedom and responsibility.

Get your tickets!

Experience an evening with Pulitzer-Prize winner Anne Applebaum on propaganda, the status of (dis)information and the implosion of trust in democratic institutions, moderated by Daan Roovers, "Thinker Laureate" of the Netherlands. Get your tickets!

Get tickets now!
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