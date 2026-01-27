Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival
Come and enjoy the 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in April! Get ready for a celebration of Spanish cinema in Amsterdam that promises to captivate audiences with an array of compelling films and engaging events.
Music on screen to open the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival 2025
The 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival will take place from April 4-13 across five different venues. During this time, attendees can enjoy a carefully curated selection of Spanish films, along with special guests, live performances, and insightful Q&A sessions. The films are shown in Spanish with English subtitles, rather than Dutch ones, making the festival perfect for expats.
This year, ASFF opens with a double Opening Night dedicated to music on screen: the screening of Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) (Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez, 2024) will transport audiences to Granada’s indie music scene. Actor and musician Cristalino will be in attendance for a Q&A with the audience.
The festival follows with La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortés (Antón Álvarez, 2024), winner of this year’s Goya Award for Best Documentary. Guitarist Yerai Cortés and protagonist La Tania will attend a Q&A and deliver a live performance of the song Los Almendros.
Both screenings will be accompanied by Spanish drinks and tapas! Choose to attend one screening, or - better yet - join in for the full Opening Night with a special combo ticket!
Check the programme and book your tickets on the ASFF website.
10 days of ASFF with a special focus on women's voices
10 days, five venues, seven sections. The Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival is back with a curated programme that spans from music on screen to the power of women's voices. A festival where Spain meets the Netherlands, packed with premieres and special events - all set to the rhythm of cinema and a celebration of breakouts.
Her Voice, Her Power
The section Her Voice, Her Power presents films that reflect contemporary challenges surrounding consent, gender equality, and social justice. Women - through feminist movements and a growing social consciousness - are breaking barriers, rewriting narratives, and reclaiming their voices.
Films like Nina, Verano en diciembre (Family Affairs), Casa en llamas (A House on Fire), La mitad de Ana (Becoming Ana) and Salve María capture this spirit, showcasing characters who not only confront external struggles but also navigate internal battles that reshape their realities.
Spain Meets the Netherlands
The Dutch premiere of Soy Nevenka (I Am Nevenka) will be a special highlight, followed by the first-ever Honorary Gieling Award Gala, where director Icíar Bollaín will be honoured. This award, named after Dutch filmmaker Ramón Gieling, recognises exceptional talents who have left a lasting impact on Spanish cinema.
Additionally, this edition of ASFF highlights the natural synergy between the Netherlands and Spain, featuring films that explore cultural intersections, differences and exchanges. This section includes the Dutch premiere of Muy Lejos (Zo ver weg), a Spanish-Dutch co-production about a Spaniard who decides to move to Utrecht. The screening will be followed by an Industry Panel, with director Gerard Oms and some cast members in attendance.
Premieres, special events and parties
This year, ASFF invites you to experience the full magic of a film festival with curated special events alongside the screenings. Enjoy Q&As, a Spanish-Dutch intercambio by Taalhuis Amsterdam, and The Latin Experience Party by Air Europa, celebrating Latin American cinema. Wrap up the week the Spanish way with a vermutada, and don’t miss the artistic cumbia party at Murmur after the Dutch premiere of Volveréis, a night to celebrate!
Explore the different sections of the festival
The festival programme is organised into several sections, each encapsulating its unique essence:
- CORE programme features a carefully curated selection of the most exciting and recent Spanish films.
- LGBTQIA+ section celebrates the heritage of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex communities.
- Educational programme showcases the richness of the Spanish language to younger audiences.
- Focus Latino section highlights Latin American filmography.
- Spanish Cinema Without Fear is dedicated to experimental cinema, which pushes boundaries within the Spanish film industry, offering diverse Spanish stories.
Get your tickets
Act quickly to secure your spot and don't miss out on all the surprises and special releases that ASFF has in store for the 2025 edition.