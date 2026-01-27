Bookmark

Come and enjoy the 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in April! Get ready for a celebration of Spanish cinema in Amsterdam that promises to captivate audiences with an array of compelling films and engaging events. Music on screen to open the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival 2025 The 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival will take place from April 4-13 across five different venues. During this time, attendees can enjoy a carefully curated selection of Spanish films, along with special guests, live performances, and insightful Q&A sessions. The films are shown in Spanish with English subtitles, rather than Dutch ones, making the festival perfect for expats. This year, ASFF opens with a double Opening Night dedicated to music on screen: the screening of Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) (Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez, 2024) will transport audiences to Granada’s indie music scene. Actor and musician Cristalino will be in attendance for a Q&A with the audience. The festival follows with La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortés (Antón Álvarez, 2024), winner of this year’s Goya Award for Best Documentary. Guitarist Yerai Cortés and protagonist La Tania will attend a Q&A and deliver a live performance of the song Los Almendros.

Both screenings will be accompanied by Spanish drinks and tapas! Choose to attend one screening, or - better yet - join in for the full Opening Night with a special combo ticket! Check the programme and book your tickets on the ASFF website. 10 days of ASFF with a special focus on women's voices 10 days, five venues, seven sections. The Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival is back with a curated programme that spans from music on screen to the power of women's voices. A festival where Spain meets the Netherlands, packed with premieres and special events - all set to the rhythm of cinema and a celebration of breakouts. Her Voice, Her Power The section Her Voice, Her Power presents films that reflect contemporary challenges surrounding consent, gender equality, and social justice. Women - through feminist movements and a growing social consciousness - are breaking barriers, rewriting narratives, and reclaiming their voices.