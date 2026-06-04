Pinkpop is the Netherlands’ most famous open-air festival and Europe’s longest-running uninterrupted outdoor pop festival, held annually since 1970.

As is tradition, Pinkpop takes over Landgraaf for three days of world-class bands. With mind-blowing performances on three separate stages, Pinkpop attracts approximately 60.000 people a day each year.

Pinkpop 2025 Line-up

The three-day Pinkpop programme features an awe-inspiring line-up of national and international musicians, including world-renowned ones. This year's line-up includes:

Twenty One Pilots

The Cure

Foo Fighters

Halsey

Royel Otis

Teddy Swims

Yungblood

The Vaccines

White Lies

Editors

Jade

Kingfishr

Lauren Spencer Smith

Roxy Decker

Tom Morello

Triggerfinger

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

Electric Callboy

Idles

Get your Pinkpop tickets

Tickets to Pinkpop are available from Ticketmaster, and you'll find the most up-to-date ticket information on the Pinkpop website. Quick before they sell out!