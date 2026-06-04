Pinkpop
Pinkpop
Pinkpop is the Netherlands’ most famous open-air festival and Europe’s longest-running uninterrupted outdoor pop festival, held annually since 1970.
As is tradition, Pinkpop takes over Landgraaf for three days of world-class bands. With mind-blowing performances on three separate stages, Pinkpop attracts approximately 60.000 people a day each year.
Pinkpop 2025 Line-up
The three-day Pinkpop programme features an awe-inspiring line-up of national and international musicians, including world-renowned ones. This year's line-up includes:
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Cure
- Foo Fighters
- Halsey
- Royel Otis
- Teddy Swims
- Yungblood
- The Vaccines
- White Lies
- Editors
- Jade
- Kingfishr
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Roxy Decker
- Tom Morello
- Triggerfinger
- Wet Leg
- Zara Larsson
- Electric Callboy
- Idles
Get your Pinkpop tickets
Tickets to Pinkpop are available from Ticketmaster, and you'll find the most up-to-date ticket information on the Pinkpop website. Quick before they sell out!
Landgraaf is located in the southern Dutch province of Limburg. It is very easily accessible by public transport for attendees from different Dutch cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and, of course, nearby Maastricht.