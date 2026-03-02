The Pink Film Days (Roze Filmdagen) is the foremost LGBTQ+ film festival in Amsterdam. This event, taking place online and at the Ketelhuis at Amsterdam's Westergas, brings together works from international gay cinema, from mainstream favourites to hidden gems.

Largest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Amsterdam

The festival offers not only feature-length films, documentaries and shorts, but also debates and talks with special guests.

International, interactive, inclusive

The festival is renowned for its ability to bring out voices that may not normally be heard. The main goal of this unique film festival is to screen inspiring movies that viewers can reflect on and, at the same time, to become a social event where visitors can interact with one another.

Expats and internationals will be happy to know that the programme is extremely international and films are either in English or have English subtitles if they're in a foreign language. The language of each film will be stated in the programme.