Pink Film Days
The Pink Film Days (Roze Filmdagen) is the foremost LGBTQ+ film festival in Amsterdam. This event, taking place online and at the Ketelhuis at Amsterdam's Westergas, brings together works from international gay cinema, from mainstream favourites to hidden gems.
Largest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Amsterdam
The festival offers not only feature-length films, documentaries and shorts, but also debates and talks with special guests.
International, interactive, inclusive
The festival is renowned for its ability to bring out voices that may not normally be heard. The main goal of this unique film festival is to screen inspiring movies that viewers can reflect on and, at the same time, to become a social event where visitors can interact with one another.
Expats and internationals will be happy to know that the programme is extremely international and films are either in English or have English subtitles if they're in a foreign language. The language of each film will be stated in the programme.
About Westergas and the Ketelhuis
Westergas is the cultural hub in Amsterdam’s Westerpark that includes spaces such as the legendary Gashouder, as well as arthouse cinema the Ketelhuis. With a history stretching back to 1902, the impressive site plays host to many film festivals and cultural events, making it a perfect fit for Pink Film Days. Many events and festivals take place at Westergas every year.
Get your tickets to Pink Film Days
Get your tickets for the 29th edition of Pink Film Days on the Pink Film Days website.