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Piano Nights: Your Perfect Introduction to the Concertgebouw

Piano Nights: Your Perfect Introduction to the Concertgebouw

Piano Nights 2 C Eduardus Lee

Image credit: Eduardus Lee

Piano Nights: Your Perfect Introduction to the Concertgebouw

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Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 19 euros to 59 euros
Get your tickets!

Looking for a special night out in Amsterdam? Whether you're new to the city or simply want to experience one of its most iconic landmarks, Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw is a wonderful way to discover the world of live classical music in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Forget the idea that classical concerts are only for experts. Piano Nights is specifically designed for curious listeners, first-time visitors and anyone who enjoys beautiful music. The atmosphere is intimate, the programme is accessible and you don't need any musical background to enjoy the experience.

Practical information about the next Piano Nights concert

  • Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026 
  • Time: 8.15pm to 9.45pm (90 minutes, no intermission)
  • Location: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam 
  • Ticket prices: From 19 euros to 59 euros
  • Extra: A complimentary drink is included in the ticket price.

Set in the breathtaking Main Hall of the Concertgebouw, the evening begins as the lights dim and the stage is transformed into a warm, inviting space. Over the course of 90 minutes, two exceptional pianists perform a carefully selected mix of music, sharing stories and insights along the way. The result feels less like a formal concert and more like a musical journey guided by passionate artists.

Piano Nights at Concertgebouw

Piano Nights with Helena Basilova and Hannes Minnaar

The next concert features Dutch pianists Helena Basilova and Hannes Minnaar, who bring together different musical worlds in a programme full of atmosphere and emotion. Expect everything from beloved classical masterpieces to contemporary and neoclassical works.

Basilova, known for her interpretations of composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, will perform several of his evocative pieces, while Minnaar presents a selection of well-known piano favourites. Together, they create an evening that is both surprising and deeply moving.

Musicians

  • Helena Basilova, piano
  • Hannes Minnaar, piano

Concert programme

Here's an overview of what the musicians will perform at the concert:

  • Ravel - Pavane de la belle au bois dormant (from Ma mère l'oye, cinq pièces enfantines)
  • Ravel - Laideronnette, impératrice des pagodes (from Ma mère l'oye, cinq pièces enfantines)
  • Liszt - Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude (from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses (second version), S. 173)
  • Sakamoto - Bibo no Aozora

A four-star rating, based on visitor reviews 

  • “An amazing concert!” 
  • “A packed house. A pianist who played his heart out and was rewarded with thunderous applause. So much positivity is so uplifting!”
  • “It was a magnificent concert. Great acoustics. Beautiful music. Fantastic lighting effects.”

An unforgettable music experience

What makes Piano Nights especially appealing for Amsterdam's international community is its informal character. There is no dress code, no need to know when to applaud and no expectation that you are already familiar with the music. Instead, it's an opportunity to slow down, put your phone away and simply enjoy a live performance in one of the world's most celebrated concert halls.

And the experience doesn't end when the final note fades away. A drink is included with your ticket, giving you the chance to stay a little longer, soak up the atmosphere and chat with fellow concertgoers. It's the perfect setting for a date night, an evening with friends or even a solo outing if you're looking to meet new people and explore Amsterdam's cultural scene.

Get your tickets

Get your tickets to Piano Nights on the Concertgebouw website, where you can also find more information about the concert programme and the performers!

Get your tickets!

The Concertgebouw

The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term "concertgebouw" translates into English as "concert building". Its superb acoustics place it among the finest concert halls in the world, along with Boston's Symphony Hall and the Musikverein in Vienna.

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
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Concertgebouw Night
Concertgebouworkest at Concertgebouw Amsterdam 0

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