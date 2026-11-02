Piano Nights: Your Perfect Introduction to the Concertgebouw

Looking for a special night out in Amsterdam? Whether you're new to the city or simply want to experience one of its most iconic landmarks, Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw is a wonderful way to discover the world of live classical music in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Forget the idea that classical concerts are only for experts. Piano Nights is specifically designed for curious listeners, first-time visitors and anyone who enjoys beautiful music. The atmosphere is intimate, the programme is accessible and you don't need any musical background to enjoy the experience.

Practical information about the next Piano Nights concert

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, November 19, 2026 Time: 8.15pm to 9.45pm (90 minutes, no intermission)

8.15pm to 9.45pm (90 minutes, no intermission) Location: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam Ticket prices: From 19 euros to 59 euros

From 19 euros to 59 euros Extra: A complimentary drink is included in the ticket price.

Set in the breathtaking Main Hall of the Concertgebouw, the evening begins as the lights dim and the stage is transformed into a warm, inviting space. Over the course of 90 minutes, two exceptional pianists perform a carefully selected mix of music, sharing stories and insights along the way. The result feels less like a formal concert and more like a musical journey guided by passionate artists.

Piano Nights with Helena Basilova and Hannes Minnaar

The next concert features Dutch pianists Helena Basilova and Hannes Minnaar, who bring together different musical worlds in a programme full of atmosphere and emotion. Expect everything from beloved classical masterpieces to contemporary and neoclassical works.