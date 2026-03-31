The Philharmonia Orchestra & Santtu-Matias Rouvali perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird, offering you an unforgettable evening of symphonic brilliance at the world-renowned Concertgebouw.

An unforgettable evening of symphonic brilliance at the world-renowned Concertgebouw

Witness the Philharmonia Orchestra in action, led by the electrifying Santtu-Matias Rouvali, for a concert that blends 20th-century fire with classical elegance. With Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and the world premiere of a vibrant new work by Gabriela Ortiz, this concert promises to captivate from the very first note.

Concert programme

Here's the concert programme:

Gabriela Ortiz – Si el oxígeno fuera verde (World Premiere)

– Si el oxígeno fuera verde (World Premiere) Ludwig van Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37

– Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37 Igor Stravinsky – Suite from The Firebird (1919 version)

Performers

Philharmonia Orchestra

Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor

Víkingur Ólafsson, piano soloist

Why attend?

Víkingur Ólafsson, one of today’s most visionary pianists, brings his signature clarity and expression to Beethoven’s thrilling C minor concerto. Meanwhile, Stravinsky’s Firebird will come alive with colour and drama; Rouvali’s conducting is known for its energy and spontaneity. A world premiere by Gabriela Ortiz offers a fresh and bold opening to the evening.