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Philharmonia Orchestra & Santtu-Matias Rouvali perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird

Philharmonia Orchestra & Santtu-Matias Rouvali perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird

Philharmonia Orchestra & Santtu-Matias Rouvali perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird

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Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 35 euros
Get your tickets

The Philharmonia Orchestra & Santtu-Matias Rouvali perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird, offering you an unforgettable evening of symphonic brilliance at the world-renowned Concertgebouw.

An unforgettable evening of symphonic brilliance at the world-renowned Concertgebouw

Witness the Philharmonia Orchestra in action, led by the electrifying Santtu-Matias Rouvali, for a concert that blends 20th-century fire with classical elegance. With Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and the world premiere of a vibrant new work by Gabriela Ortiz, this concert promises to captivate from the very first note.

Concert programme

Here's the concert programme:

  • Gabriela OrtizSi el oxígeno fuera verde (World Premiere)
  • Ludwig van Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37
  • Igor Stravinsky – Suite from The Firebird (1919 version)

Performers

  • Philharmonia Orchestra
  • Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor
  • Víkingur Ólafsson, piano soloist

Why attend?

Víkingur Ólafsson, one of today’s most visionary pianists, brings his signature clarity and expression to Beethoven’s thrilling C minor concerto. Meanwhile, Stravinsky’s Firebird will come alive with colour and drama; Rouvali’s conducting is known for its energy and spontaneity. A world premiere by Gabriela Ortiz offers a fresh and bold opening to the evening. 

The Philharmonia Orchestra - one of the UK's leading ensembles - delivers lush sound and superb precision. This all takes place in the stunning Main Hall of the Concertgebouw, celebrated worldwide for its extraordinary acoustics and historic atmosphere.

Get your tickets

Buy your tickets now and celebrate the new concert season at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.

  • Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
  • Time: 8.15pm-10.15pm (with an interval)
  • Location: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
  • Tickets: From 35 euros (includes a complimentary drink at the interval)

Are you under 30 and plan to attend? A limited number of special 15-euro online sprint tickets may be available. A 5-euro transaction fee applies.

Get your tickets
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