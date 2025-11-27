Home
Pathé Expat Night: English subtitles in cinemas all over the Netherlands

Various Pathé cinemas across the Netherlands Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Rotterdam, The Hague
Click here for times and tickets!

Are you an expat and a movie lover? Welcome to Pathé Expat Night!

Pathé Expat Night, taking place once a month at selected Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands is a chance to watch movies in other languages with English subtitles. After the film, expats are welcome to stay for a drink, mingle and chat about the film.

A subtitled night out, especially for expats!

"Pathé Expat Night: because you deserve to enjoy that foreign movie, regardless of your level of Dutch."

Want to see films in your own language or even in Dutch, but feeling put off by the Dutch subtitles? Now, Pathé invites internationals, expats and newcomers to Pathé Expat Night: a night where selected Pathé theatres will show movies with English subtitles, because you deserve to enjoy that foreign movie, regardless of your level of Dutch. 

When is Pathé Expat Night?

Pathé Expat Night takes place every third Thursday of the month at 7:30pm. The next Pathé Expat Night is Thursday, December 15.

poster-piece-of-my-heart.jpg

What film is showing on Pathé Expat Night?

The film is called Piece of My Heart. Here's a summary:

While the young dancers Irma and Olga try to stand their ground in the demanding ballet world of 1970s Amsterdam, Olga is launched as the big new star of the Royal Ballet. She soon discovers the dark side of her talent and Irma has to watch as her best friend succumbs to the pressure to perform, losing herself in the nightlife. Piece of My Heart tells the story of exceptional talent, but above all that of an ultimate friendship.

Locations

You can find a list of all participating locations on the Pathé expat night website.

Get your Pathé tickets

See you soon! Get your tickets now on the Pathe website.

Pathé Expat Night Tuschinski Theatre Amsterdam

