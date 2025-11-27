Pathé Expat Night: English subtitles in cinemas all over the Netherlands

Are you an expat and a movie lover? Welcome to Pathé Expat Night!

Pathé Expat Night, taking place once a month at selected Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands is a chance to watch movies in other languages with English subtitles. After the film, expats are welcome to stay for a drink, mingle and chat about the film.

A subtitled night out, especially for expats!

Want to see films in your own language or even in Dutch, but feeling put off by the Dutch subtitles? Now, Pathé invites internationals, expats and newcomers to Pathé Expat Night: a night where selected Pathé theatres will show movies with English subtitles, because you deserve to enjoy that foreign movie, regardless of your level of Dutch.

When is Pathé Expat Night?

Pathé Expat Night takes place every third Thursday of the month at 7:30pm. The next Pathé Expat Night is Thursday, December 15.