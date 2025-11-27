Pathé Expat Night: English subtitles in cinemas all over the Netherlands
Pathé Expat Night: English subtitles in cinemas all over the Netherlands
Are you an expat and a movie lover? Welcome to Pathé Expat Night!
Pathé Expat Night, taking place once a month at selected Pathé cinemas in the Netherlands is a chance to watch movies in other languages with English subtitles. After the film, expats are welcome to stay for a drink, mingle and chat about the film.
A subtitled night out, especially for expats!
"Pathé Expat Night: because you deserve to enjoy that foreign movie, regardless of your level of Dutch."
Want to see films in your own language or even in Dutch, but feeling put off by the Dutch subtitles? Now, Pathé invites internationals, expats and newcomers to Pathé Expat Night: a night where selected Pathé theatres will show movies with English subtitles.
When is Pathé Expat Night?
Pathé Expat Night takes place every third Thursday of the month at 7:30pm. The next Pathé Expat Night is Thursday, December 15.
What film is showing on Pathé Expat Night?
The film is called Piece of My Heart. Here's a summary:
While the young dancers Irma and Olga try to stand their ground in the demanding ballet world of 1970s Amsterdam, Olga is launched as the big new star of the Royal Ballet. She soon discovers the dark side of her talent and Irma has to watch as her best friend succumbs to the pressure to perform, losing herself in the nightlife. Piece of My Heart tells the story of exceptional talent, but above all that of an ultimate friendship.
Locations
- Pathé City and Pathé Tuschinski in Amsterdam
- Pathé Buitenhof in The Hague
- Pathé Schouwburgplein in Rotterdam
- Pathé Breda
- Pathé Delft
- Pathé Eindhoven
- Pathé Nijmegen
You can find a list of all participating locations on the Pathé expat night website.
Get your Pathé tickets
See you soon! Get your tickets now on the Pathe website.