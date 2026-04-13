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Out of Africa summer fundraising ball in The Hague

Out of Africa summer fundraising ball in The Hague

Out of Africa summer fundraising ball in The Hague

Restaurant Gember, Stadhouderslaan 43, 2517 HV The Hague
75 euros

Out of Africa summer ball is a fundraising event organised by the British School in the Netherlands. With the money raised, pupils from the Senior School Voorschoten will travel to Kenya’s Rift Valley to build classrooms, plant avocado trees, teach children and more.

What your Out of Africa ticket gets you

The tickets to the ball are great value for money. For 75 euros, you’ll be treated to a welcome drink, a three-course meal with wine included, an opera recital by professional London opera singers, a goody bag, a live auction, a silent auction, a raffle and the beats of a great DJ.

An opera recital by professional London opera singers

The Out of Africa ball opens with singers performing sumptuous music by Mozart, Puccini and Bellini. The half-hour opera recital will also feature the magical sound of the harp. The singers, two of whom established the Dulwich Opera Company, have illustrious singing careers and are based in London. 

Out of Africa opera recital The Hague

Raffles and auctions with numerous outstanding items

The raffle prizes and auction items include:

  • Ferry and Channel Tunnel travel vouchers
  • Hotel vouchers
  • Theatre tickets
  • Beauty treatments
  • A family photography session
  • African textiles
  • Glamping holidays
  • Paintings by renowned artists
  • An 18-carat gold, diamond and aquamarine necklace by Marcel Vermeulen
  • Champagne
  • Whiskey
  • Wine

Out of Africa The Hague

About project Africa

Project Africa sends money to Ndege School in the Rift Valley in Kenya. Each year, 30 senior school students from the British School in the Netherlands go for 3,5 weeks to carry out charity work there. 2019 is the 10-year anniversary of the BSN’s involvement with this school and what they have achieved is clear to see. Many more children now go to this school, compared with this time 10 years ago, and the Kenyan parents thoroughly see the value of this project.

Project Africa aims to improve the children's standard of living by building classrooms, planting avocado trees, teaching children, providing de-worming medicines and funding a breakfast programme for the Kenyan children for the next 12 months.

Get your tickets

Get your Out of Africa tickets online and treat yourself to an adventurous summer night of opera, food, drinks and dancing for a great cause. Check out the Facebook event page for updates!

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