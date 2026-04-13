Out of Africa summer ball is a fundraising event organised by the British School in the Netherlands. With the money raised, pupils from the Senior School Voorschoten will travel to Kenya’s Rift Valley to build classrooms, plant avocado trees, teach children and more.

What your Out of Africa ticket gets you

The tickets to the ball are great value for money. For 75 euros, you’ll be treated to a welcome drink, a three-course meal with wine included, an opera recital by professional London opera singers, a goody bag, a live auction, a silent auction, a raffle and the beats of a great DJ.

An opera recital by professional London opera singers

The Out of Africa ball opens with singers performing sumptuous music by Mozart, Puccini and Bellini. The half-hour opera recital will also feature the magical sound of the harp. The singers, two of whom established the Dulwich Opera Company, have illustrious singing careers and are based in London.

Raffles and auctions with numerous outstanding items

The raffle prizes and auction items include: