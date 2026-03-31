Orchestra Baobab - Senegalese Dance Music with Cuban Flair at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ
Orchestra Baobab - Senegalese Dance Music with Cuban Flair at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ
Seize the opportunity to see one of Africa’s most legendary bands on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Get your tickets now!
Orchestra Baobab, one of Africa’s most legendary bands
Get ready for an evening of irresistible rhythm and grooves as Orchestra Baobab, one of Africa’s most legendary bands, brings its signature sound to Amsterdam. With a career spanning over five decades, the ensemble remains a force of joy and energy on stages worldwide. Their music, a vibrant fusion of Senegalese traditions, Afro-Cuban rhythms and modern African pop, is guaranteed to get audiences moving.
This special night at the Muziekgebouw’s Main Hall will be a standing-room concert, making it the perfect opportunity to dance and experience the band’s electrifying presence up close.
From Club Baobab to global fame
The story of Orchestra Baobab begins in 1970s Dakar, Senegal. At the time, Cuban music was sweeping across West Africa, with son, pachanga and other Caribbean styles influencing local musicians. Orchestra Baobab embraced these rhythms and blended them with Senegalese musical traditions, creating what would soon become known as the unmistakable “Baobab sound.” Named after the club where they first played, itself built around a great baobab tree, the group quickly became a cornerstone of Dakar’s nightlife. Their fame spread across West Africa, and in the years that followed, the band’s reputation grew far beyond the continent. From intimate clubs to massive festivals, Orchestra Baobab has been filling dance floors around the globe for 55 years.
The evolution of a sound
What makes Orchestra Baobab’s music so enduring is its constant evolution. Over time, they incorporated influences from griots (traditional Senegalese storytellers) alongside electric guitars and modern African pop sounds. The result is a seamless blend of the old and the new: soulful melodies rooted in history, propelled by contemporary energy.
At the start of the 2000s, a collaboration with Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour gave the band fresh momentum. Since then, Orchestra Baobab has enjoyed renewed global acclaim, performing at prestigious festivals and venues worldwide. Their concerts are more than music; they are celebrations of cultural exchange, history and community.
A night to dance and celebrate at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ
With their rich harmonies, intricate guitar lines and irresistible percussion, Orchestra Baobab’s performances are as exhilarating today as they were decades ago. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Afro-Cuban music or new to the rhythms of West Africa, this concert offers an unforgettable experience.
Expect a lively evening where the audience becomes part of the performance, carried along by rhythms that demand to be danced to.
Orchestra Baobab event details
- When: Wednesday 12 November 2025, 20:30 – 22:00
- Where: Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ (Main Hall), Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
- Tickets: Available via the Muziekgebouw website
Get your tickets to Orchestra Baobab
Get your tickets on the Muziekgebouw website. Standard adult tickets cost 35 euros and concession tickets cost 28 euros.