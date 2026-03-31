Orchestra Baobab - Senegalese Dance Music with Cuban Flair at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Seize the opportunity to see one of Africa’s most legendary bands on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Get your tickets now!

Orchestra Baobab, one of Africa’s most legendary bands

Get ready for an evening of irresistible rhythm and grooves as Orchestra Baobab, one of Africa’s most legendary bands, brings its signature sound to Amsterdam. With a career spanning over five decades, the ensemble remains a force of joy and energy on stages worldwide. Their music, a vibrant fusion of Senegalese traditions, Afro-Cuban rhythms and modern African pop, is guaranteed to get audiences moving.

This special night at the Muziekgebouw’s Main Hall will be a standing-room concert, making it the perfect opportunity to dance and experience the band’s electrifying presence up close.

From Club Baobab to global fame

The story of Orchestra Baobab begins in 1970s Dakar, Senegal. At the time, Cuban music was sweeping across West Africa, with son, pachanga and other Caribbean styles influencing local musicians. Orchestra Baobab embraced these rhythms and blended them with Senegalese musical traditions, creating what would soon become known as the unmistakable “Baobab sound.” Named after the club where they first played, itself built around a great baobab tree, the group quickly became a cornerstone of Dakar’s nightlife. Their fame spread across West Africa, and in the years that followed, the band’s reputation grew far beyond the continent. From intimate clubs to massive festivals, Orchestra Baobab has been filling dance floors around the globe for 55 years.