Open House at Winford Bilingual Primary School Haarlem

If you are looking for a school that helps your child become truly bilingual, curious, independent, with a sense of community and a love for learning - then Winford Bilingual Primary School Haarlem is for you!

"Winford Bilingual Schools - Experts in Bilingual Education. Sign up for their Open House today!"

Winford Bilingual School is a unique and boutique school dedicated to providing an exceptional bilingual education experience for students aged 4 to 12. Find out more during their Open House.

The Winford Bilingual School vision

At Winford Bilingual, they envision a harmonious blend of academic excellence, cultural understanding, and language proficiency. The school is designed to be a nurturing environment where every child's individuality is celebrated, and learning is an exciting lifelong journey.

More choices at Winford Bilingual School

One distinctive feature of Winford Bilingual is the broad range of choices they offer for your child's primary education. Upon graduating from the school, your child will have the distinctive advantage of choosing between Dutch secondary schools and international secondary schools. This flexibility allows families to tailor their educational path based on individual preferences, aspirations, and future goals.