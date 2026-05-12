Open Garden Days are your ticket to hidden Amsterdam. For three days in June, around 25 private Amsterdam gardens are open to the public. If you haven’t seen the gardens, you haven’t seen Amsterdam!

Eye-catching garden design

This year, the special theme is canal gardens as a backdrop, so visitors will have the opportunity to visit many canal gardens throughout the city. These Amsterdam gardens are comprised of lush plants and flowers, impeccable taste and an eye for detail, making the most of the outdoor spaces they occupy.

Keeping you guessing

Around 25 gardens will be open to the public for three special days from 10am to 5pm. The full list of garden addresses will be kept secret until the event takes place, so a big part of the charm is to keep yourself guessing.

The five gardens where you can buy a ticket and start your garden discoveries are: