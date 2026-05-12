Open Garden Days
Open Garden Days
Open Garden Days are your ticket to hidden Amsterdam. For three days in June, around 25 private Amsterdam gardens are open to the public. If you haven’t seen the gardens, you haven’t seen Amsterdam!
Eye-catching garden design
This year, the special theme is canal gardens as a backdrop, so visitors will have the opportunity to visit many canal gardens throughout the city. These Amsterdam gardens are comprised of lush plants and flowers, impeccable taste and an eye for detail, making the most of the outdoor spaces they occupy.
Keeping you guessing
Around 25 gardens will be open to the public for three special days from 10am to 5pm. The full list of garden addresses will be kept secret until the event takes place, so a big part of the charm is to keep yourself guessing.
The five gardens where you can buy a ticket and start your garden discoveries are:
- Amnesty International, Keizersgracht 177
- Museum Van Loon, Keizersgracht 672
- Museum Willet-Holthuysen, Herengracht 605
- Huis Marseille, Keizersgracht 401
Book your tickets
Tickets cost 22,50 euros when you book in advance on the webshop of Museum van Loon, or 25 euros when you buy them at the door of any of the five locations given above.
Admission is free for children under 12 when accompanied by an adult. The ticket is valid for three days and each garden can be visited once. Book your tickets on the Open Garden Days website.
A garden on Keizersgracht by John Lewis Marshal