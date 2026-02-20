Home
Open Day at Amity International School Amsterdam

Open Day at Amity International School Amsterdam

Open Day at Amity International School Amsterdam

-
Amsterdamseweg 204, 1182HL Amstelveen
Free
Register today!

Are you looking for an international school in Amsterdam where your child is truly known, valued and inspired to thrive?

Join the Amity International School Amsterdam Open Day on March 11, 2026, and discover a learning community where every student is supported to grow with confidence, curiosity and joy.

International school with global outreach

Set within the beautiful surroundings of De Braak in Amstelveen, Amity International School Amsterdam is more than just a school: it is a vibrant, nurturing community where children from over 40 nationalities learn and flourish together.

Families are often drawn to the awe‑inspiring monumental building and lush historical parklands, but what truly defines Amity is the quality of relationships across the school. Kindness, ambition and mutual respect shape everything the school does, creating a place where every child feels at home from the moment they arrive. 

Economics Lowres

Learning extends far beyond the classroom

Amity International School believes education should be vibrant, inspiring and full of possibility. Every corner of their campus buzzes with curiosity and discovery, and learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door. The students dive into an exceptional range of opportunities in sport, music, drama, leadership and service: experiences that build confidence, spark creativity and shape character.

The Co‑Curricular and Enrichment programme is one of the school's greatest strengths, offering more than 70 exciting activities designed to help every child thrive. From inspiring guest speakers to international trips and global competitions, Amity opens doors for students to challenge themselves and shine on the world stage.

Alongside the IB Diploma, students can also earn the Amity International Middle Years Diploma, with the option to pursue IGCSEs. This unique combination allows them to craft a truly enriching educational journey, one that broadens horizons, deepens global understanding and empowers young people to become the very best version of themselves.

Join the Open Day on March 11, 2026

Amity’s Open Day is the perfect opportunity for families to:

  • Explore the beautiful campus and learning spaces
  • Meet the teachers, leadership team and wellbeing specialists
  • Learn about the inquiry‑based international curriculum
  • Discover the programmes for children aged 3–18
  • Experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes Amity unique
  • Ask questions about admissions, student support and school life 

Whether you are relocating to Amsterdam or seeking a new school that aligns with your family’s values, the Open Day will give you a genuine sense of what makes Amity International School Amsterdam such a special place to learn and grow.

Discover a school where your child can truly thrive

Amity Amsterdam invites you to experience the school for yourself. Come and see how the community, curriculum and environment work together to support every child’s academic, social and emotional development.

Register now for the Open Day on March 11 and begin your family’s journey with a school that celebrates every child’s potential.

Amity Amsterdam Open Day 11 March

Register today!
