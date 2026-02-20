Open Day at Amity International School Amsterdam

Are you looking for an international school in Amsterdam where your child is truly known, valued and inspired to thrive?

Join the Amity International School Amsterdam Open Day on March 11, 2026, and discover a learning community where every student is supported to grow with confidence, curiosity and joy.

International school with global outreach

Set within the beautiful surroundings of De Braak in Amstelveen, Amity International School Amsterdam is more than just a school: it is a vibrant, nurturing community where children from over 40 nationalities learn and flourish together.

Families are often drawn to the awe‑inspiring monumental building and lush historical parklands, but what truly defines Amity is the quality of relationships across the school. Kindness, ambition and mutual respect shape everything the school does, creating a place where every child feels at home from the moment they arrive.