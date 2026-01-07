Home
Object Rotterdam

-
-
Rotterdam Central Library, Hoogstraat 110, 3011 MA Rotterdam
17,50 euros (free for children under 16)

Object presents three days full of contemporary design by up-and-coming talented designers in Rotterdam! Object is moving downtown - the new location for the event is Rotterdam Central Library on Hoogstraat in the heart of the city of Rotterdam. 

Design, art and fashion

OBJECT Rotterdam is a unique fair for contemporary design. You will find limited editions and unique pieces that are the result of a crossover of design, art and fashion. The fair presents work by dozens of national and international designers from different disciplines, using a wide variety of materials. During the 2026 edition of OBJECT Rotterdam, over 75 well-known and upcoming designers will present their innovative objects. 

Object RotterdamPhoto: © Object Rotterdam

Get your tickets to Object

Visit Object Rotterdam and enjoy an exceptional event full of ingenious design and impeccable taste. The entrance fee is 17,50 euros for a standard adult ticket and tickets are available online and at the door. Children under 16 go for free.

Object opens from 11am to 6pm on each day of the three days. Book your tickets online via the Object website.

Object RotterdamPhoto: © Object Rotterdam

