Object presents three days full of contemporary design by up-and-coming talented designers in Rotterdam! Object is moving downtown - the new location for the event is Rotterdam Central Library on Hoogstraat in the heart of the city of Rotterdam.

Design, art and fashion

OBJECT Rotterdam is a unique fair for contemporary design. You will find limited editions and unique pieces that are the result of a crossover of design, art and fashion. The fair presents work by dozens of national and international designers from different disciplines, using a wide variety of materials. During the 2026 edition of OBJECT Rotterdam, over 75 well-known and upcoming designers will present their innovative objects.

Photo: © Object Rotterdam

Get your tickets to Object

Visit Object Rotterdam and enjoy an exceptional event full of ingenious design and impeccable taste. The entrance fee is 17,50 euros for a standard adult ticket and tickets are available online and at the door. Children under 16 go for free.