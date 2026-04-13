Noir Suspicions: comic mystery in English at the Badhuistheater
Noir Suspicions: comic mystery in English at the Badhuistheater
Due to the measures in place due to the coronavirus please check the official page of this event for any possible further details on cancellation / postponement.
The international Amsterdam-based drama group known as the InPlayers present Noir Suspicions at the Badhuistheater. The play is by David Landau, with music and lyrics by Nikki Stern. Get ready for a night of vibrant English theatre, with this hard-boiled comic mystery - can you guess whodunnit?
We are taking extra precautions to ensure that your night at the theatre is as safe as possible. Each show is performed to an exclusive audience of only 30. Seating is reserved by joint household, complimentary “noir” face masks will be provided, and extensive cleaning is done before and after every performance. We look forward to seeing you there.
Venue, dates and tickets
- Date: Thursday 29 October - Sunday 1 November, 2020
- Time: 6.30pm-9.30pm each night (with an additional matinee on Saturday at 1.30pm-4.30pm)
- Venue: Mike's Badhuistheater
- Ticketing and info: Find out more on the InPlayers website
About the play Noir Suspicions
This hard-boiled comic mystery, Noir Suspicions, is the sequel to the ever-popular Murder at Cafe Noir, which was performed by the InPlayers in 2015. The story follows ex-private eye Rick Archer, now the manager of Cafe Noir on the island of Mustique, where trouble seems to still find him.
The InPlayers - Amsterdam's oldest English language theatre group
The play is presetned by the InPlayers, a passionate group of individuals from all over the world - a melting pot of creative minds. The theatre group varies in age, level of experience, mind-set and of course opinion. These factors, combined with the dramatic and emotional theatre environment, gives an explosive mix of free spirits, strong personalities, fierce ambitions, creative expression and powerful energy.
The InPlayers are proud to be able to call themselves Amsterdam's oldest English language theatre group. They explore as many aspects of theatre as possible, from full staged productions of plays and musicals to staged readings, cold readings and workshops.
About the venue - the Badhuistheater
The play takes place in an iconic and intimate setting- the Badhuistheater. The theatre is housed in a former bathhouse on the east side of Amsterdam, close to Oosterpark. It has been listed as a Dutch national monument, built in the distinctive Amsterdamse school style of architecture.
Buy your tickets
Tickets cost 23,50 euros and are available online. Get your Noir Suspicions tickets now and plan your night out at the Badhuistheater. Find out more about the play on the InPlayers website.