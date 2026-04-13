Noir Suspicions: comic mystery in English at the Badhuistheater

Due to the measures in place due to the coronavirus please check the official page of this event for any possible further details on cancellation / postponement.

The international Amsterdam-based drama group known as the InPlayers present Noir Suspicions at the Badhuistheater. The play is by David Landau, with music and lyrics by Nikki Stern. Get ready for a night of vibrant English theatre, with this hard-boiled comic mystery - can you guess whodunnit?

We are taking extra precautions to ensure that your night at the theatre is as safe as possible. Each show is performed to an exclusive audience of only 30. Seating is reserved by joint household, complimentary “noir” face masks will be provided, and extensive cleaning is done before and after every performance. We look forward to seeing you there.

Date: Thursday 29 October - Sunday 1 November, 2020

Time: 6.30pm-9.30pm each night (with an additional matinee on Saturday at 1.30pm-4.30pm)

Venue: Mike's Badhuistheater

Ticketing and info: Find out more on the InPlayers website

About the play Noir Suspicions

This hard-boiled comic mystery, Noir Suspicions, is the sequel to the ever-popular Murder at Cafe Noir, which was performed by the InPlayers in 2015. The story follows ex-private eye Rick Archer, now the manager of Cafe Noir on the island of Mustique, where trouble seems to still find him.