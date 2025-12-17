Dare to jump into the icy cold water of the North Sea? Start 2026 by joining this extreme annual Dutch custom! A tradition since the 1960s, some 10.000 people make their way towards the icy waters at Scheveningen and other popular beaches in the Netherlands to take part in the annual New Year's Dive (Nieuwjaarsduik) on January 1.

At exactly 12pm, the official starting bell sounds and 10.000 people gather by the pier in Scheveningen to go for a swim. Those who do decide to take a dip in the frosty ocean waters are treated to heartwarming soup after their swim.

Wear something orange at the New Year's Dive

To make it even more Dutch, the participants are also asked to wear something orange - many wear the iconic orange hats from the event’s sponsor Unox, the famous Dutch soup brand!

While many Dutch winter events are comforting and involve Dutch snacks like pancakes, poffertjes and oliebollen, the New Year’s Dive is far from gezellig! But after the dive, a hot bowl of split pea soup - a traditional Dutch dish - and hot chocolate will be prepared for all participants to warm up.