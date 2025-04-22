New Year’s Bonfire Scheveningen

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the beach of Scheveningen with one of the biggest bonfires in the world!

Bonfire Scheveningen

Every year, the National Heritage organisation presents Bonfire Scheveningen on New Year's Eve on the Noorderstrand beach. It takes about five days to build the gigantic structure that will be ignited at midnight to celebrate the New Year.

Grand tradition

Bonfire Scheveningen has grown from an old, local tradition into a grand annual event in the last few years. The event has gained popularity because of the unique combination of the usual New Year's fireworks plus the impressive fire, which gives off a unique feeling of Dutch tradition and celebration.

It also has an intangible national heritage status. Every year, it draws about 125.000 visitors, both local and international.