New at Taalhuis Amsterdam: A One-Week Dutch Kick-Off Course

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Would you like to say more than hallo in Dutch? Before this vibrant language school in the middle of De Pijp officially starts the new school year, which includes over 200 courses for 10 languages across all levels, there are two short immersion courses to help you kick-start your Dutch. The new courses are an A1.1 immersion course of one full week, or, if you already speak Dutch and want to level up, the three-day A2 boost. Following these, you’ll find plenty of options to start or continue your language adventure in September. Not sure which is the best choice for you? Come to the free Open Day on August 30! Kick-off Week with Taalhuis Amsterdam Spend five days in Amsterdam learning a new skill and immerse yourself in another language. Taalhuis invites you to join one of their one-week language retreats in the heart of De Pijp, Amsterdam!

The A1.1 immersion and A2 Boost courses take place between September 8 and 13 and consist of three to five days, with three hours of lessons per day. At the end of the A1.1 course, there is an excursion outside the classroom where you can practise what you have learned. You’ll almost only speak the language of your course, the groups are small, and the atmosphere is still summery (hopefully, but we’re still in the Netherlands, after all). So, if you still have one or two weeks of holiday, you know how to spend them in a useful (and fun!) way. The course details: A1.1 immersion: Monday - Friday 10am-1.30pm and Saturday 11am-2pm

September 8-13

Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB

€320 A2 Boost: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 6pm-9.30pm

September 8-11

Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB

€185 Do you want to know more? Attend the Taalhuis Open Day Are you interested in learning all about the school and trying a class? Save the date for the Taalhuis Open Day on August 30! It’s the perfect opportunity to explore your language learning options. You’ll have the chance to join trial lessons for various Taalhuis languages and attend intake sessions to determine your language proficiency level before signing up for a course.

While trial lessons take place in the classrooms, Taalhuis will have a borrel in their café, where you can enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, take a look at their course books and library, and chit-chat with other students and teachers! About Taalhuis Amsterdam Taalhuis Amsterdam is a house for languages, located in the heart of Amsterdam, where you can learn and improve your Dutch and Mediterranean languages, together with a team of language lovers who have a passion for text, literature, grammar, culture and delicious coffee. Taalhuis offers group training, private training and tailored in-company workshops, as well as various text and interpreting services. The Taalhuis team believes that learning a language is more than just books, vocabulary and grammar. They therefore teach in small groups, with as little level difference as possible, creating a safe and gezellige atmosphere for all students. The classes are mostly taught in the target language with books in the target language using a communicative approach. Class time is primarily used to train your speaking skills. Taalhuis also believes that language and culture go hand in hand, so they organise events outside the classroom too. Follow Taalhuis on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date and know more about new courses, events and the school in general!