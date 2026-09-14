Nederlandse Dansdagen - Dutch dance festival

Discover the best of Dutch dance at this renowned dance festival based in Maastricht! From classical ballet to urban and from avant-garde to modern dance, this world-class dance festival features big names in dance, as well as up-and-coming dancers.

Dutch Dance Festival

Dutch Dance Festival (Nederlandse Dansdagen) is a festival aimed at displaying all kinds of Dutch dance in various surprising locations around the city of Maastricht. You can find so many kinds of dance at the festival, from urban dance to modern dance and classical ballet, all presented by established companies and promising choreographers alike.

2026 edition of Dutch Dance Festival

More than ever, the festival will open its doors for special and unique productions. What's more, you can discover more about the world of Dutch dance all over the city!

This year’s edition will feature highlights such as exclusive premieres in which high-class dance performances by artists in residence can be in which ideas can be shared in talks. Hear from dancers, choreographers and urban arts practitioners and get the most cutting-edge insights on the current dance climate.