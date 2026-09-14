Nederlandse Dansdagen - Dutch dance festival
Nederlandse Dansdagen - Dutch dance festival
Discover the best of Dutch dance at this renowned dance festival based in Maastricht! From classical ballet to urban and from avant-garde to modern dance, this world-class dance festival features big names in dance, as well as up-and-coming dancers.
Dutch Dance Festival
Dutch Dance Festival (Nederlandse Dansdagen) is a festival aimed at displaying all kinds of Dutch dance in various surprising locations around the city of Maastricht. You can find so many kinds of dance at the festival, from urban dance to modern dance and classical ballet, all presented by established companies and promising choreographers alike.
2026 edition of Dutch Dance Festival
More than ever, the festival will open its doors for special and unique productions. What's more, you can discover more about the world of Dutch dance all over the city!
This year’s edition will feature highlights such as exclusive premieres in which high-class dance performances by artists in residence can be in which ideas can be shared in talks. Hear from dancers, choreographers and urban arts practitioners and get the most cutting-edge insights on the current dance climate.
Dutch Dance Festival Nederlandse Dansdagen locations
Locations around Maastricht include:
- De Bordenhal
- Lumière
- Scharwyerveld - Sevagram
- SNS De Ruimte
- Opera Zuid Malpertuis
- Theatre Academy Maastricht
- Sint-Janskerk
- Kumulus
- Bonnefantenmuseum
- AINSI
- Theater aan het Vrijthof
- Dance Tent in the Vrijthof Square
Buy tickets now!
Buy tickets for this year's Dutch Dance Festival performances, whether you are watching online or attending in person. Check out the Dutch Dance Festival website for more information!