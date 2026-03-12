Bookmark

If you're an expat in the Netherlands with children entering secondary school, you're likely to be wondering what kind of curriculum to choose. If you'd like to know more about the IB diploma at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR), then you've come to the right place. Sign up for NAISR's online presentation to gain knowledge that will help you make a more informed choice about your child's education and see whether your child is eligible for their academic scholarship. Choosing the right curriculum Choosing the right curriculum is one of the most important decisions a family can make about their child's education. Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), a globally respected qualification that prepares students for success at university and beyond. The free presentation takes place online on Monday, May 26 at 7pm. What sets the IB Diploma Programme apart? The IB Diploma Programme offers a broad and balanced education, allowing students to study a wide range of subjects rather than specialising too early. This approach encourages the development of multiple skills and interests, setting students up for greater academic and career flexibility.

The IB’s global focus, combined with its academic rigour, makes it an increasingly popular choice among Dutch and international families alike. The benefits of studying the IB Diploma Universities in the Netherlands and around the world understand the academic rigour of the IBDP; graduates are accepted at the best colleges and universities

Students develop life skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, research and time management, which set them up for success at university and beyond

The IB has an emphasis on independent and self-directed learning

The IB encourages a global perspective, strengthening the students’ international-mindedness and cultural understanding Studying three sciences in the IBDP Ambitious students at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam also have the unique option to study three sciences - chemistry, physics and biology - within the IB Diploma. This rigorous academic route first needs to be approved by the IB. It is particularly valuable for students interested in pursuing competitive careers in medicine, engineering, scientific research, and technology. An academic scholarship at NAISR supports students to get a world-class education, with reduced tuition fees. Completing three sciences not only demonstrates a student’s strong analytical abilities and dedication to challenging coursework but also strengthens university applications, especially for science, health, and technology-related degrees. Science³ => Physics, Chemistry, Biology





The IB Career-related Programme (IBCP) In addition to the IBDP, NAISR is a Candidate School for the IB Career-related Programme (IBCP), an alternative pathway that combines academic study with career-focused learning. As NAISR moves towards full authorisation, families will soon have the choice between two outstanding IB pathways, depending on their child’s academic strengths and future goals. Join NAISR's next online 1-hour presentation to learn more Parents of middle and high school students are invited to attend NAISR’s free upcoming online Parent Education Presentation, in the evening, where Mr. Bradley Gooding and Ms. Nicoletta Unghiatti will explain the key differences between the IBDP and the IBCP. This session will help families make informed decisions about the best graduation pathway for their child’s academic success and future career ambitions. Information about the upcoming presentation Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation: What: IBDP Why Choose the IB Diploma?

