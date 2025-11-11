Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive

NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive

NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive

Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free

Parenting is not easy, and we can often feel frustrated because we are not always as effective as we'd like to be. That's why free parenting presentations can prove very useful!

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) is hosting the latest series of their parent education presentations with parenting experts from around the world based in the Netherlands. The best part? All of them are free! Register now to secure your place!

Screenagers unplugged - helping kids reconnect and thrive

Are screens taking over your child’s world? From shortened attention spans and sleep struggles to social disconnect and online pressures, today’s “Screenagers” face unique challenges. Join NAISR for this engaging parent session to discover how screens shape kids’ brains and behaviours - and learn practical strategies to set healthy boundaries, rebuild focus, and strengthen family connection.

The speaker at the webinar is Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR (Masters in Psychology and Mental Health).

Information about the presentation  

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation:  

  • What: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive
  • When: Monday, December 1, 2025, from 7pm
  • Where: Online via Teams (a link will be sent to those who register)
  • Cost: Free (registration required)  
  • Presented by: Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR
  • Register for free on the NAISR website  

You may also be interested in these additional parenting presentations:  

  • January 26, 2026:  First Aid for Babies & Children in English (65 euros) - in person at 9am
  • January 28, 2026: Raising Bilingual Children - online at 7pm

Register online.

Want to know more about NAISR?  

Join their upcoming Virtual Open Day on Tuesday, November 25, from 9.30am-10.30am. NAISR’s Virtual Open Days are a one-hour school discovery meeting that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Discover what makes NAIS Rotterdam and its community the best place for your child.

Hosted by their Senior Academic Leaders, the Virtual Open Days are an opportunity for you to learn more about the school’s leading curriculum, outstanding teachers, fantastic facilities and warm, welcoming community, from the people who know it best.

Naisr Webinar Helping Kids Reconnect Thrive

Register now

Sign up for the free parent education presentation on the NAISR website.

Sign up for free
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IamExpat Webinar: From Dreaming to Doing - Moving to the Netherlands Under the DAFT Visa
Online
IamExpat Webinar: Avoid the Pitfalls: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands
Online
First Aid for Babies and Children - in English
-
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21 3055WJ
Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North
-
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.