NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive
NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive
Parenting is not easy, and we can often feel frustrated because we are not always as effective as we'd like to be. That's why free parenting presentations can prove very useful!
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) is hosting the latest series of their parent education presentations with parenting experts from around the world based in the Netherlands. The best part? All of them are free! Register now to secure your place!
Screenagers unplugged - helping kids reconnect and thrive
Are screens taking over your child’s world? From shortened attention spans and sleep struggles to social disconnect and online pressures, today’s “Screenagers” face unique challenges. Join NAISR for this engaging parent session to discover how screens shape kids’ brains and behaviours - and learn practical strategies to set healthy boundaries, rebuild focus, and strengthen family connection.
The speaker at the webinar is Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR (Masters in Psychology and Mental Health).
Information about the presentation
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation:
- What: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive
- When: Monday, December 1, 2025, from 7pm
- Where: Online via Teams (a link will be sent to those who register)
- Cost: Free (registration required)
- Presented by: Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR
- Register for free on the NAISR website
You may also be interested in these additional parenting presentations:
- January 26, 2026: First Aid for Babies & Children in English (65 euros) - in person at 9am
- January 28, 2026: Raising Bilingual Children - online at 7pm
Want to know more about NAISR?
Join their upcoming Virtual Open Day on Tuesday, November 25, from 9.30am-10.30am. NAISR’s Virtual Open Days are a one-hour school discovery meeting that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Discover what makes NAIS Rotterdam and its community the best place for your child.
Hosted by their Senior Academic Leaders, the Virtual Open Days are an opportunity for you to learn more about the school’s leading curriculum, outstanding teachers, fantastic facilities and warm, welcoming community, from the people who know it best.
Register now
Sign up for the free parent education presentation on the NAISR website.