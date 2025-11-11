NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive

Parenting is not easy, and we can often feel frustrated because we are not always as effective as we'd like to be. That's why free parenting presentations can prove very useful!

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) is hosting the latest series of their parent education presentations with parenting experts from around the world based in the Netherlands. The best part? All of them are free! Register now to secure your place!

Screenagers unplugged - helping kids reconnect and thrive

Are screens taking over your child’s world? From shortened attention spans and sleep struggles to social disconnect and online pressures, today’s “Screenagers” face unique challenges. Join NAISR for this engaging parent session to discover how screens shape kids’ brains and behaviours - and learn practical strategies to set healthy boundaries, rebuild focus, and strengthen family connection.

The speaker at the webinar is Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR (Masters in Psychology and Mental Health).