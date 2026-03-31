Part myth, part muscle, total mayhem! Mythos: Ragnarök combines historic Viking storytelling with high-octane action to establish itself as one of the most unique and thrilling shows in the world. Coming to Amsterdam for just one day, don’t miss your chance to see this wrestling extravaganza in DeLaMar!

"An incredible triumph, a joyous evening of revelry and spectacle... An original masterpiece that seizes the imagination and leaves quite the impression." - Voice Magazine ★★★★★



Photo credit: Rita Newman

A Norse epic

Loki, Thor, Freyja, and Odin must put their differences aside to build a new world and avoid a prophecy of impending doom. The resulting chaos is an electrifying and innovative combination of ancient myths and professional wrestling that has captivated audiences all around the globe and become famous as the "the maddest, baddest show on the Edinburgh Fringe" (Daily Mail).

“An exceptional show. One that takes professional wrestling and shows you just how valuable it can be in telling a story, especially one of such magnitude.” - Broadway World ★★★★★



Photo credit: David Wilson