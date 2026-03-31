Mythos: Ragnarök
Photo credit: David Wilson
Mythos: Ragnarök
Part myth, part muscle, total mayhem! Mythos: Ragnarök combines historic Viking storytelling with high-octane action to establish itself as one of the most unique and thrilling shows in the world. Coming to Amsterdam for just one day, don’t miss your chance to see this wrestling extravaganza in DeLaMar!
"An incredible triumph, a joyous evening of revelry and spectacle... An original masterpiece that seizes the imagination and leaves quite the impression." - Voice Magazine ★★★★★
Photo credit: Rita Newman
A Norse epic
Loki, Thor, Freyja, and Odin must put their differences aside to build a new world and avoid a prophecy of impending doom. The resulting chaos is an electrifying and innovative combination of ancient myths and professional wrestling that has captivated audiences all around the globe and become famous as the "the maddest, baddest show on the Edinburgh Fringe" (Daily Mail).
“An exceptional show. One that takes professional wrestling and shows you just how valuable it can be in telling a story, especially one of such magnitude.” - Broadway World ★★★★★
Photo credit: David Wilson
Written, directed, produced, and funded by lead performer Ed Gamester, Mythos: Ragnarök is a bastion of fierce independent theatre. Ed explains: "We do things differently and it shows. We are unfunded full-time artists at the top of our game, doing a type of performance that nobody has ever done before.”
The event
Mythos: Ragnarök is only in Amsterdam for one night. If you want to see this spectacular blend of wrestling, theatre and Norse mythology, make sure you get your tickets now.
- Date: November 5
- Time: 8pm
- Language: English
- Location: DeLaMar, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL Amsterdam
- Get your tickets today
“Powerful performance, writing, direction and wrestling skills combine to set the bar high for theatre as we know it.“ - Broadway Baby ★★★★★