Muziekgebouw hosts a festive Christmas concert series in Amsterdam

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Get ready for a festive concert series with Baroque, Bach and Latin American warmth. It's Christmas at Amsterdam's Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ. Christmas at Muziekgebouw: from grand & exuberant to intimate & serene Christmas means different things to different people, and Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ reflects that beautifully in its 2026 holiday programme. From December 11-23, audiences can experience the season through festive Baroque, intimate French sacred music, a vibrant Latin American mass, a grand choral classic and a theatrical family concert. Together, these performances offer a rich and varied way to experience the run-up to Christmas in Amsterdam. For expats, this is an inviting way to explore the city’s cultural life and the diversity of musical traditions of the season. Some concerts are reflective and inward-looking, others celebratory and full of colour. That range makes the series easy to step into, whether you are looking for a classic Christmas outing, a family-friendly event or a concert with a different perspective on the holidays. Misa Criolla The series opens on Friday, December 11, with Misa Criolla by Música Temprana, a programme that brings Latin American energy and warmth into the Christmas season. Ariel Ramírez’s famous mass is known for its vivid rhythms and strong emotional directness, combining sacred text with folk traditions from across the continent. It is a festive and moving start to the series, and a reminder that Christmas music reaches far beyond the European canon.

Der Messias On Saturday, December 12, the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century and NDR Vokalensemble perform Der Messias, Mozart’s arrangement of Handel’s Messiah. This version adds a different dramatic colour to one of the most familiar choral works associated with December. For listeners who enjoy large-scale vocal music and the grandeur of the holiday repertoire, this promises to be one of the defining concerts of the series. Couperin’s Leçons de ténèbres A more intimate atmosphere follows on Monday, December 14, with Couperin’s Leçons de ténèbres, performed by Le Caravansérail and Bertrand Cuiller, with a lecture by Saskia Törnqvist. This programme offers a quieter, more reflective side of the season. The music’s sense of stillness, darkness and light makes it especially compelling in December, when many audiences are drawn to concerts that create space for focus and contemplation. Magnificat On Friday, December 18, the Nederlandse Bachvereniging presents Magnificat, a Christmas programme centred on the musical world of the Bach family. Bach remains one of the composers most closely linked to the season, and this concert brings that tradition into focus through rich choral writing and festive spirit. The performance is already sold out, which says a great deal about its appeal. ¡Feliz Navidad! For a more exuberant take on the season, Cantoría performs ¡Feliz Navidad! on Saturday, December 19. This concert dives into festive Baroque music from 16th-century Spain, offering lively rhythms, bright vocal colours and a strong sense of celebration. It is a strong choice for anyone looking for a Christmas concert with flair, historical character and a less familiar musical angle.