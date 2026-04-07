Motel Mozaïque is a phenomenal music festival in Rotterdam. Every year at Motel Mozaïque, the line-up continues to bring you varied, intriguing and experimental experiences. For three days in April each year, unmissable music, art, poetry and dance performances take over the city.

Also known as MOMO, this festival inhabits many of the city's prime cultural venues on April 16-18 in various locations around Rotterdam. In existence for over two decades, the festival is still regarded as something out of the ordinary. The NRC enthuses, “There are enough ordinary pop festivals and Motel Mozaïque did justice to Rotterdam as a versatile art city.”

Expect the unexpected

This event is more than meets the eye. Motel Mozaïque warns you to expect the unexpected at this festival. It's with good reason that one of MOMO taglines is “When we clash, we meet.”

This year’s line-up includes: