Get ready for what the Financial Times calls "the biggest vinyl convention on earth" - it's Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair. The genres are as far-reaching as you can imagine, with everything you could want, whether you're a metalhead, an EDM diehard, a jazz maniac, a trance devotee, a folk fanatic or an opera buff!

Add to your CD or vinyl collection at Mega Record & CD Fair

Mega Record & CD Fair, presented by Recordplanet, is guaranteed to be on your radar if you're more into CD and record collections than streaming subscriptions. Collectors, audiophiles, music fans and basically anyone with an interest in having their own collection of music in the form of CDs and vinyl LPs will be in for a fantastic time this autumn!

A first-timer to the fair might be overwhelmed by the sheer immensity of the event and the volume of records on sale. It is well-known worldwide and not for the fainthearted. Collectors and dealers come from all over the globe to get their hands on rare releases and museum-worthy finds. Like last year, it will be held at the Brabanthallen in Den Bosch.

Opening times of Mega Record & CD Fair

Here are the opening times of Mega Record & CD Fair: