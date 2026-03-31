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Mega Record & CD Fair

Mega Record & CD Fair

Mega Record & CD Fair

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Brabanthallen, Diezekade 2, 5222 AK Den Bosch
13,50 euros

Get ready for what the Financial Times calls "the biggest vinyl convention on earth" - it's Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair. The genres are as far-reaching as you can imagine, with everything you could want, whether you're a metalhead, an EDM diehard, a jazz maniac, a trance devotee, a folk fanatic or an opera buff! 

Add to your CD or vinyl collection at Mega Record & CD Fair

Mega Record & CD Fair, presented by Recordplanet, is guaranteed to be on your radar if you're more into CD and record collections than streaming subscriptions. Collectors, audiophiles, music fans and basically anyone with an interest in having their own collection of music in the form of CDs and vinyl LPs will be in for a fantastic time this autumn!

A first-timer to the fair might be overwhelmed by the sheer immensity of the event and the volume of records on sale. It is well-known worldwide and not for the fainthearted. Collectors and dealers come from all over the globe to get their hands on rare releases and museum-worthy finds. Like last year, it will be held at the Brabanthallen in Den Bosch.

Opening times of Mega Record & CD Fair

Here are the opening times of Mega Record & CD Fair:

  • Saturday: 9am to 5pm 
  • Sunday: 10am to 5pm 

Recordplanet’s other fairs in Dutch cities

Music enthusiasts will be excited to know that Recordplanet’s events are held in various cities! A smaller version of the travelling CD and LP trade fair takes place in Hoorn, Rotterdam, Haarlem and Amsterdam.

Get your tickets to Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair

Tickets to Recordplanet’s Mega Record & CD Fair are available online. Get your ticket and psyche yourself up for the most epic CD and vinyl fair you've ever seen!

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