Meet Sinterklaas in Leiden
Visit the House of Sinterklaas at the Waag in Leiden this year. Let the magic of Sinterklaas into your life with a family trip to meet Sinterklaas and his helpers!
The House of Sinterklaas
While Sinterklaas officially arrives in Leiden on November 15 (another event not to be missed!), he doesn't set up his magical house until November 22. Once he's here, though, he will settle in for a whole week, meeting children, telling stories and giving out gifts!
Despite the fact that Sinterklaas is not Santa Claus, and that his night is celebrated on December 5 instead of on Christmas Eve, for many expats, he doubles up as Sinterklaas and Santa Claus in one, so don't miss this chance for your kids to meet Santa!
Opening hours and activities
The House of Sinterklaas will be open every day from 12pm-5pm.
During this time you can expect to enjoy the following:
- Meet Sinterklaas and his Pieten: Come and have a chat, share your wish list and take a fun photo!
- Creative activities: Crafting, colouring and other fun games for children of all ages.
- Stories and songs: Listen to the most beautiful Sinterklaas stories and sing along with the cheerful Sinterklaas songs.
- Gift corner: Discover what's inside Sinterklaas's magical gifts!
Visit the House of Sinterklaas
The House of Sinterklaas is the place to get into the festive spirit and celebrate the Sinterklaas holiday together with your friends and family. His house is indoors, so it's guaranteed to be a great time no matter the weather!
The Waag is in the centre of Leiden, and easily accessible by public transport. Breestraat bus stop is just a couple of minutes away, and Leiden train station is just a 15-minute walk if you're coming from other Dutch cities. You can find out more about the event from the Leiden International Centre website.