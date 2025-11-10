Meet Sinterklaas in Leiden

Visit the House of Sinterklaas at the Waag in Leiden this year. Let the magic of Sinterklaas into your life with a family trip to meet Sinterklaas and his helpers!

The House of Sinterklaas

While Sinterklaas officially arrives in Leiden on November 15 (another event not to be missed!), he doesn't set up his magical house until November 22. Once he's here, though, he will settle in for a whole week, meeting children, telling stories and giving out gifts!

Despite the fact that Sinterklaas is not Santa Claus, and that his night is celebrated on December 5 instead of on Christmas Eve, for many expats, he doubles up as Sinterklaas and Santa Claus in one, so don't miss this chance for your kids to meet Santa!

Opening hours and activities

The House of Sinterklaas will be open every day from 12pm-5pm.