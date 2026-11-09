Up for a winter holiday in the south of the Netherlands? Celebrate the festive season on a grand scale at Magical Maastricht (Magisch Maastricht), which will take place November 27-December 27, 2026!

A warm atmosphere at Magical Maastricht

Maastricht is well known for its warm, cosy vibe at any time of the year, but during November and December it is extra special with Magical Maastricht! With plenty of Christmas cheer and fun wintry activities, an enchanting holiday mood will fill the city centre’s squares, streets and courtyards.

Magical Maastricht at the Vrijthof Square

The Vrijthof Square is the place to be for the biggest attractions of Magical Maastricht, such as a huge covered ice skating rink, curling and a Christmas market. The whole square will be transformed into a winter wonderland where you can admire the city skyline from the Ferris wheel, or ride a grand carousel decorated with charming Maastricht scenes.

There is also a replica of the Sint-Servaasbrug that you can skate under and walk across, and a tunnel of lights leading to the basilica.