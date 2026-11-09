Magical Maastricht
Magical Maastricht
Up for a winter holiday in the south of the Netherlands? Celebrate the festive season on a grand scale at Magical Maastricht (Magisch Maastricht), which will take place November 27-December 27, 2026!
A warm atmosphere at Magical Maastricht
Maastricht is well known for its warm, cosy vibe at any time of the year, but during November and December it is extra special with Magical Maastricht! With plenty of Christmas cheer and fun wintry activities, an enchanting holiday mood will fill the city centre’s squares, streets and courtyards.
Magical Maastricht at the Vrijthof Square
The Vrijthof Square is the place to be for the biggest attractions of Magical Maastricht, such as a huge covered ice skating rink, curling and a Christmas market. The whole square will be transformed into a winter wonderland where you can admire the city skyline from the Ferris wheel, or ride a grand carousel decorated with charming Maastricht scenes.
There is also a replica of the Sint-Servaasbrug that you can skate under and walk across, and a tunnel of lights leading to the basilica.
Entrance to the Vrijthof is free, but you need tickets for attractions such as the ice rink and Ferris wheel. You can buy these on the spot or online. No reservation is needed, but if you want to be sure of a place on the curling lane, book a time slot in advance. At the event, you pay with the Magical Cashcard, which costs 1 euro; for 2026, one credit is worth 3,50 euros.
Opening times
- Sunday-Thursday: 10am-12am
- Friday & Saturday: 10am-1am
Closing times
- Non-food Christmas market: closes daily at 10pm
- Attractions: close daily at 11pm
Exceptions
- Friday, November 27 (opening day): 12pm-1am
- Thursday, December 24: 10am-6pm
- Friday, December 25: 11am-6pm
- Saturday, December 26: 11am-1am
Magical routes of light
You will be guided to the most extraordinary parts of the city by countless fairy lights. Magical routes of light will guide you past countless twinkling lights through the Jekerkwartier, Stokstraatkwartier, Stadshart, Sphinxkwartier and Wyck districts. There will also be all kinds of special activities taking place in museums in Maastricht and venues, such as concerts, walks and festivals.
The fact that Maastricht is relatively close to the Dutch-German border means that this event is also very popular with expats in Germany. Friday-Sunday is the busiest time, so come on a weekday or early in the day if you prefer it quieter. The Vrijthof is a 15-minute walk from Maastricht station, and drivers can park for free at P+R Maastricht Noord and take the bus to the centre. Note that no trains will run between Heerlen and Maastricht from November 28 to December 6; an express bus replaces them.
Winter events in the Netherlands
You can find out all about what's happening on the Magical Maastricht website. Don't miss the special winter events this season, such as Christmas Town Valkenburg, only a few kilometres away!