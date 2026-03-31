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Don't miss the chance to see this young all-female ensemble present a refined mix of classical and pop on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. It's Lyyra In the Beginning! Leave the outside world behind with the luminous voices of Lyyra Prepare to be transported on a luminous musical journey with Lyyra, the brilliant young all-female vocal ensemble from the United States. In their Amsterdam debut, the singers present In the Beginning, a programme that gracefully spans centuries and styles, from Renaissance choral gems to modern-day pop and jazz. This refined blend of tradition and innovation invites audiences to leave the outside world behind and simply revel in the beauty of sound. At Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, one of the Netherlands’ most striking concert halls, the purity of Lyyra’s voices will shine in a performance designed to stir the soul and awaken the imagination. This is music to pause for, to silence your phone, clear your mind, and surrender to the moment. Photo: © John Glaser

An ensemble inspired by a constellation of stars The name Lyyra derives from the constellation Lyra, a celestial tribute to the mythical lyre of Orpheus, whose music was said to enchant all who heard it. With this name, the ensemble reflects both their artistic mission and their celestial sound: to bridge the timelessness of music across eras and to bring audiences into harmony with beauty that feels universal. Lyyra is part of the VOCES8 Foundation, the artistic and educational branch of the renowned British ensemble VOCES8. Known worldwide for pushing the boundaries of choral music, VOCES8 has established itself as an innovator in programming and performance. Lyyra continues this spirit of exploration, crafting programmes that speak to contemporary audiences while honouring centuries-old traditions. Photo: © Matthew Johnson A journey through time and style In the Beginning is not just a concert, it’s a carefully woven tapestry of sound. The programme guides listeners from the refined voices of Renaissance Italy to the emotive intensity of today’s pop culture, showcasing the extraordinary versatility of the human voice.