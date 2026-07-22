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Loveland Festival

Loveland Festival

Loveland Festival

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Sloterpark,President Allendelaan 3, 1064 GW Amsterdam
From 66 euros

Amsterdam plays host to a whole range of summer dance festivals - and Loveland is one of the most popular! It is bound to be a memorable summer for dance music fans in the Netherlands.

Three decades of Loveland

Loveland has been a mainstay on the festival circuit for 30 years. Since its inception, this festival has attracted some of the biggest names in the DJ electronica, house and techno scene, such as Carl Cox and Solomun. Consequently, Loveland has now become so popular that tickets usually sell out well in advance. Aside from famous DJs, attendees can expect to see lots of crazy costumes, manic dancing and visitors who really know how to party.

Quality music at Loveland

The attraction for visitors to this festival is the line-up of artists who play there: well-known DJs and the most hotly anticipated up-and-coming new talents. The music incorporates all types of dance music, from trance to electro, drum & bass to dubstep. State-of-the-art sound technology coupled with a beautiful location (the sprawling Sloterpark) makes for a fun and upbeat atmosphere. Loveland is also renowned for its hopping after-parties!

Loveland location and schedule 2026

In 2026, Loveland takes place at its usual spot in Sloterpark in Amsterdam. With the lush greenery of the park and the scenic lake, it couldn't be a more picturesque setting for enjoying top-notch music with friends. As long as the Dutch weather remains fine, festival-goers can really make the most of the gorgeous venue.

It's easy to get to the festival via public transport: the closest train station is Amsterdam Sloterdijk, from where festival-goers can catch the special Loveland shuttle bus. The festival organisers strongly recommend cycling to the event, to protect the beauty of the surroundings of the Sloterpark - therefore, there are ample parking spaces for bikes.

The festival times and dates are as follows:

  • Saturday, August 8: 12pm-11pm
  • Sunday, August 9: 1pm-11pm

Get your Loveland tickets

Loveland tickets are available already, so get ready to rave! There are special packages available, from hotel deals, backstage passes, rooftop BBQ tickets and access to after-parties!

Video credit: Youtube / Loveland

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