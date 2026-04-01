King's Day is a time for a whole range of music festivals - and Loveland Burst (previously known as Loveland van Oranje) is one of the most popular! Music fans in the Netherlands can look forward to an amazing celebration this April 26 in Amsterdam!

Loveland van Oranje has been a mainstay on the festival circuit for years. Since its inception, this festival has attracted some of the biggest names in the DJ electronica, house and techno scene. Loveland van Oranje is so popular that tickets usually sell out well in advance. Aside from famous DJs, attendees can expect to see lots of crazy costumes, manic dancing and visitors who really know how to party.

One of the most popular music festivals on King's Day

What draws the crowds are the top-notch artists: well-known DJs and the most hotly anticipated up-and-coming new talents. You can dance to all kinds of dance music at Loveland van Oranje, from trance to electro, drum & bass to dubstep. As well as that, state-of-the-art sound technology paired with a great location, Meerpark, makes for an unforgettable experience. Not to mention that Loveland is also renowned for its hopping after-parties!

Loveland Burst line-up 2026

There's an outstanding line-up of amazing artists at this year's festival. Here they are: