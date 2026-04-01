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Loveland Burst

Loveland Burst

Loveland Burst

Meerpark Amsterdam
47,50 euros

King's Day is a time for a whole range of music festivals - and Loveland Burst (previously known as Loveland van Oranje) is one of the most popular! Music fans in the Netherlands can look forward to an amazing celebration this April 26 in Amsterdam!

Loveland van Oranje has been a mainstay on the festival circuit for years. Since its inception, this festival has attracted some of the biggest names in the DJ electronica, house and techno scene. Loveland van Oranje is so popular that tickets usually sell out well in advance. Aside from famous DJs, attendees can expect to see lots of crazy costumes, manic dancing and visitors who really know how to party.

What draws the crowds are the top-notch artists: well-known DJs and the most hotly anticipated up-and-coming new talents. You can dance to all kinds of dance music at Loveland van Oranje, from trance to electro, drum & bass to dubstep. As well as that, state-of-the-art sound technology paired with a great location, Meerpark, makes for an unforgettable experience. Not to mention that Loveland is also renowned for its hopping after-parties!

Loveland Burst line-up 2026

There's an outstanding line-up of amazing artists at this year's festival. Here they are:

  • Chris Stussy
  • Benwal B2b Funk Tribu
  • TLM
  • VTSS
  • Sally C
  • Benny Rodrigues

Loveland van Oranje

Plan your visit to Loveland van Oranje in Meerpark

In 2026, Loveland takes place at its usual spot in Meerpark in Amsterdam. With the lush greenery of the park, it couldn't be a cooler place for enjoying incredible music with friends. As long as the Dutch weather remains fine, festival-goers can really make the most of the gorgeous venue.

It's easy to get to the festival via public transport: bus 320, 327 or 40, metro 54 or tram 19. The festival organisers strongly recommend cycling to the event, to protect the beauty of the surroundings of Meerpark - therefore, there are ample parking spaces for bikes.

Get your Loveland Burst tickets

Loveland Burst tickets are available already, so get ready to rave! There are special packages available, from hotel deals, backstage passes and access to after-parties!

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