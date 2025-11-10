Home
Lichtjesavond Delft: An evening of lights

City centre, Delft
Free

Lichtjesavond Delft is a beautiful winter celebration centred around lighting the massive Christmas tree in Delft, with strings of LED Christmas lights in beautiful formations to enchant those lucky enough to witness it. Lichtjesavond Delft has grown from a tree-lighting ceremony to one of the largest Christmas events in the Netherlands.

An atmospheric evening full of lights

You won't want to forget to add this to your calendar! There is so much to do on Lichtjesavond, an evening that kicks off a whole week of Delft being illuminated by glittering lights. Be dazzled by the lighting of the Christmas tree, stroll through the Christmas market, listen to choirs sing festive tunes and keep the whole family entertained with a jam-packed agenda of merry fun.

Things to do at Lichtjesavond Delft

A wonderful way to see the lights is to walk around the city itself, and what better way to do that than to explore a market. On one of the most iconic market squares in Delft, you'll find the Beestenmarkt packed with fun, entertainment and festivities for young and old. Feel the Christmas spirit with jolly musical performances while you stroll around the market finding heartwarming mulled wine and other delicacies. 

Visit the Oude Kerk and be awed by Christmas performances from gospel choirs. There, you can also discover more market stalls, hang a star to make a wish and let the kids have fun at a crafts table. 

Plan your Lichtjesavond

Get ready for a festive night! Visit the official Lichtjesavond Delft event page to find out more about the evening's agenda or how to get to the event by public transport.

