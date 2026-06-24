Leiden Summer Beer Walk
Leiden Summer Beer Walk
Take part in the Summer Beer Walk (Zomerbierwandeling) in Leiden, and you’ll visit six pubs (better known in the Netherlands as beer cafés) in the city centre, each of which will offer you a beer from a small Dutch brewery.
Try out special summer beers in Leiden
Some of the many great things about Dutch beer are the seasonal varieties that are only available for short periods of time each year. Here's what you can look forward to during the Summer Beer Walk in Leiden:
Visit six beer cafés in Leiden
The hosts at each beer café treat you to a nice glass of beer and a snack to accompany it. The tour begins at 2pm, during which you’ll be guided around some of the nicest beer spots in Leiden.
Participating in the Summer Beer Walk costs 39,50 euros per person when you book online in advance. You will receive a unique beer glass, a route description, a stamp card and six beer coupons. You get a stamp in every bar you visit. When you complete the walk, you will receive a certificate and a nice gift when you present your completed stamp card.
Participating beer cafés
The idea is that you visit six beer cafés via a fixed route, either the red route or the blue route. Confirmation of the starting point is sent to all participants on the last Thursday afternoon before the event. You'll be visiting a selection of the following locations, depending on your assigned route.
In 2026, the pubs taking part are:
- Waag Leiden
- Bierlokaal de Veste
- Vi-Kings Sportsbar
- Grand café Restaurant De Vriend
- Restaurant de Gaanderij
- Brouwerij Pronck Leiden
- Café Van Hout
- Café Plantage
- Café In de Oude Marenpoort
- Grand Café De Burcht
- English Pub North End
- Café de Keyzer
- Galerie Grand Café Leidse Lente
- Grand café Restaurant De Vriend
- Restaurant de Gaanderij
You will receive an email confirming your order, your starting point (until that point it is a surprise which beer café the tour starts at) and some additional information. Please note that if you have not received this email by the Thursday before the event, please check your spam folder.
Get your Summer Beer Walk tickets
Summer Beer Walk tickets cost 39,50 euros per person when you book online in advance. This gives you access to six beer cafes where you'll sample a beer and a snack in each.
If you decide to take part at the last minute, a limited number of tickets can be purchased from 1.30pm-2pm at the Summer Beer Walk stand at Haagweg 8, where the tickets cost 39,50 euros. Please note that on the day of the tour itself, there is no possibility of buying Summer Beer Walk tickets in the beer cafés, so the stand is the final place to get tickets!
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