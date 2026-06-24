Take part in the Summer Beer Walk (Zomerbierwandeling) in Leiden, and you’ll visit six pubs (better known in the Netherlands as beer cafés) in the city centre, each of which will offer you a beer from a small Dutch brewery.

Try out special summer beers in Leiden

Some of the many great things about Dutch beer are the seasonal varieties that are only available for short periods of time each year. Here's what you can look forward to during the Summer Beer Walk in Leiden:

Visit six beer cafés in Leiden

The hosts at each beer café treat you to a nice glass of beer and a snack to accompany it. The tour begins at 2pm, during which you’ll be guided around some of the nicest beer spots in Leiden.

Participating in the Summer Beer Walk costs 39,50 euros per person when you book online in advance. You will receive a unique beer glass, a route description, a stamp card and six beer coupons. You get a stamp in every bar you visit. When you complete the walk, you will receive a certificate and a nice gift when you present your completed stamp card.