If you have the wonderful chance to take part in the Spring Beer Walk (Lentebierwandeling) in Leiden, you’ll visit six pubs (better known in the Netherlands as beer cafés) in the centre of Leiden, each of which will offer you a spring beer from a small Dutch brewery.

Try out special spring beers in Leiden

Some of the many great things about Dutch beer are the seasonal varieties that are only available for short periods of time per year, such as spring beer, also known as springbok or lentebok. Breweries make a typical fresh, pale beer for the spring season, and that's what visitors on the tour can look forward to.

Visit six beer cafés in Leiden

Naturally, the hosts at each establishment do their utmost to pamper you with a nice glass of spring beer and a snack to go with it. Start at 2pm and go with the flow as you’re guided around some of the nicest beer spots in the city.

Embarking on the Spring Beer Walk costs 39,50 euros per person when you book online in advance. You will receive a unique beer glass, a route description, a stamp card and six beer coupons. You get a stamp in every pub and, when you complete the walk, you will receive a certificate and a nice gift on presentation of a full stamp card.