The Leiden International Film Festival (LIFF) returns to the historic city of Leiden to present a variety of films that straddle the border of art-house and mainstream!

International films come to Leiden

Founded in 2006, the Leiden International Film Festival has since grown to be one of the most important film festivals in the Netherlands. By focusing on films that are almost mainstream, but retain a touch of art-house flair, they have been able to interest both casual cinema fans and the film whizzes.

With thousands of visitors attending every year and films from more than 20 countries, the festival is an engaging few days supplemented with a dynamic side-programme of lectures and workshops.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Leiden International Film Festival venues

Most of the films are screened at the Trianon and Kijkhuis cinemas, but some are screened in special locations. Here's a selection of more unusual places you can find films this year: